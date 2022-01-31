The city expects to hear word regarding a $5.5 million Federal Transit Administration (FTA) CARES grant for a new transit center/parking garage project in the very near future, City Manager Laura Hagg told elected leaders at last week’s meeting.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) notified the city approximately two years ago of its interest in providing a FTA CARES grant to assist with the funding for the transit center/parking garage to be located on Parcel B.

Parcels B and C development

In the time since, city staff has worked with KYTC and the FTA’s Atlanta office “to identify and provide a variety of information” necessary to complete the formal grant application process. The final piece of needed information is a mitigation memorandum of agreement (MOA) that addresses the downtown YMCA located on Parcel C.

The FTA previously determined that Parcels B and C had to be considered in the cultural historic resources review. Per the review, it was decided that the YMCA was eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. Because of that eligibility and the fact that the YMCA would be demolished during the redevelopment of Parcels B and C, a mitigation plan was necessary.

For the past few months, city staff worked with KYTC and FTA in order to draft an acceptable mitigation MOA. City Solicitor Laura Ross reviewed the MOA and forwarded it to KYTC for their review, which came back with a request to finalize the agreement.

At last week’s meeting, the city commission unanimously OK’d the MOA and gave City Historic Preservation Officer Vicki Birenberg, City Manager Laura Hagg and City Solicitor Laura Ross permission to sign the paperwork and return it to KYTC.

“I do want to inform the commissioners too that (the) next step will be (to) send it to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for their signatures, and after that KYTC will send the executed agreement to the Federal Transit Administration and the Kentucky State Historic Preservation Office for signatures,” Hagg told the commission.

The $5.5 million federal grant could greatly reduce the tax increment financing (TIF) revenue contribution toward construction of a transit center/parking garage. TIF allows local governments to invest in public infrastructure and improvements up-front and pay for them later.

The TIF revenue would come from a percentage of money that taxing districts take in from increased property, sales and occupational tax revenues as a result of the development of Parcels B and C. It would be paid back to the developers in order to cover the cost of public infrastructure.

The entire parking structure, one that would satisfy the state’s requirement for 350 spaces, would cost around $8 million.

Assuming the $5.5 million grant funds come in, additional public infrastructure costs would be between $3.5 million and $4 million. It remains unclear how much of the $5.5 million would be spent on parking and how much would be spent on the transit center itself, or where exactly it would be located on Parcel B or Parcel C, which is currently occupied by the downtown YMCA.

The parking garage completion deadline was supposed to be this April. However, the city received a 12-month extension that gives developer, CRM Companies, and property owner, New Frankfort Development LLC, until April 2023 to build the required parking spaces.

The plan is for New Frankfort Development LLC to give the city the property needed to build a parking garage and transit center.

“We’re very excited that these are the final steps,” Hagg added.

