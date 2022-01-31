The city expects to hear word regarding a $5.5 million Federal Transit Administration (FTA) CARES grant for a new transit center/parking garage project in the very near future, City Manager Laura Hagg told elected leaders at last week’s meeting.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) notified the city approximately two years ago of its interest in providing a FTA CARES grant to assist with the funding for the transit center/parking garage to be located on Parcel B.
In the time since, city staff has worked with KYTC and the FTA’s Atlanta office “to identify and provide a variety of information” necessary to complete the formal grant application process. The final piece of needed information is a mitigation memorandum of agreement (MOA) that addresses the downtown YMCA located on Parcel C.
The FTA previously determined that Parcels B and C had to be considered in the cultural historic resources review. Per the review, it was decided that the YMCA was eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. Because of that eligibility and the fact that the YMCA would be demolished during the redevelopment of Parcels B and C, a mitigation plan was necessary.
For the past few months, city staff worked with KYTC and FTA in order to draft an acceptable mitigation MOA. City Solicitor Laura Ross reviewed the MOA and forwarded it to KYTC for their review, which came back with a request to finalize the agreement.
At last week’s meeting, the city commission unanimously OK’d the MOA and gave City Historic Preservation Officer Vicki Birenberg, City Manager Laura Hagg and City Solicitor Laura Ross permission to sign the paperwork and return it to KYTC.
“I do want to inform the commissioners too that (the) next step will be (to) send it to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for their signatures, and after that KYTC will send the executed agreement to the Federal Transit Administration and the Kentucky State Historic Preservation Office for signatures,” Hagg told the commission.
The $5.5 million federal grant could greatly reduce the tax increment financing (TIF) revenue contribution toward construction of a transit center/parking garage. TIF allows local governments to invest in public infrastructure and improvements up-front and pay for them later.
The TIF revenue would come from a percentage of money that taxing districts take in from increased property, sales and occupational tax revenues as a result of the development of Parcels B and C. It would be paid back to the developers in order to cover the cost of public infrastructure.
The entire parking structure, one that would satisfy the state’s requirement for 350 spaces, would cost around $8 million.
Assuming the $5.5 million grant funds come in, additional public infrastructure costs would be between $3.5 million and $4 million. It remains unclear how much of the $5.5 million would be spent on parking and how much would be spent on the transit center itself, or where exactly it would be located on Parcel B or Parcel C, which is currently occupied by the downtown YMCA.
The parking garage completion deadline was supposed to be this April. However, the city received a 12-month extension that gives developer, CRM Companies, and property owner, New Frankfort Development LLC, until April 2023 to build the required parking spaces.
The plan is for New Frankfort Development LLC to give the city the property needed to build a parking garage and transit center.
“We’re very excited that these are the final steps,” Hagg added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.