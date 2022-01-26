With the Capitol View Park lease between the city and state coming up for renewal in 2023, a few city commission members were leery about extending the Harrod family’s sublease for a 35-acre tract of land near the park beyond that time.
However, elected city leaders eventually agreed on a five-year sublease with the understanding that if for some reason the state decides not to renew its lease of the park land to the city that the Harrods’ sublease would be discontinued.
“After speaking with Mr. (Will) Harrod, it’s easier and cheaper for him to keep insurance on the property for five years at a time instead of having to go back every year to renew his insurance,” said Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge.
The Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites leases the land, which is located in an area between the Kentucky River and Glenns Creek Road, from the Harrod family for $1 per month and has since October 1983.
Per the lease, the Harrods are responsible to pay all taxes on the land, maintaining insurance, fencing, mowing, cutting hay and controlling vegetation.
“The Harrods have been good stewards of the area,” Waldridge explained, adding that the better option for the family would be a longer term lease rather than having to renew the lease on a year-to-year basis.
She said that Harrod gave her and Commissioner Leesa Unger a tour of the land in question so they could have a visual of what the property looked like.
Waldridge noted that the area is very rough and would take time for the city to get it where it needs to be in order to use it for disc golf. She stated she is still in favor of a disc golf course going on that property if it is feasible.
“Disc golf isn’t going to go in there next month. It’s actually going to take like a year for them to figure out everything,” Waldridge explained.
Unger was in favor of a one- or two-year lease with the Harrods due to the fact that the city and state have yet to agree on a lease of Capitol View Park past next year.
“I’m not necessarily in favor of a five-year lease,” she said, adding she would prefer a two-year option.
Commissioner Kelly May had a different opinion due to the fact that there is a clause in the Harrods lease that allows the city to back out with a 30-day notification.
“I’m all in favor of it. I’d be willing to go longer with the 30-day clause,” he stated. “As long as we have public land for public use, we should do that.”
May said one of his issues with going with the one-year lease was all of the extra steps that aren’t needed.
The option before city leaders at Monday’s meeting was for a one-year lease, but the commission eventually took that choice off the table in favor of a five-year lease, which passed unanimously, after the Harrods’ lawyer, David Guarnieri addressed city leaders.
“On behalf of the property owners, if you wanted to modify the motion to make it a five-year lease with the understanding that it’s canceled should the city’s lease with the state not be renewed that would seem to be a way to address Commissioner May’s concern about not having to bring this back again whether it’s in a year or 90 days or not having to get caught up on having to cancel 30 days before the state comes out,” he said.
“So I think we could build that cancellation provision in a way that makes it clear and everybody understands that it would only go forward if the state renews with the city.”
May made a motion to accept the five-year lease option with the stipulation that the agreement would terminate on the same day as the city’s lease with the state if the state does not renew their lease with the city before the five years are up. The 30-day out clause was also put in the new agreement. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kyle Thompson and approved by a 5-0 vote.
“I do want to keep the ball rolling and communications going to see if we can truly find a good use for the property for the citizens to enjoy one day,” Unger explained, following her vote.
Why is the city leasing this land from the state anyway? There’s been a lot of talk about building expensive soccer fields in that area, which would require ownership. It makes no sense to spend all that money and not even own the land that it’s on.
