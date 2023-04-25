The decision to move the Emergency Management Director from a seasonal position to a full-time position was unanimously approved at Monday night’s meeting.

office of emergency management logo

Frankfort-Franklin County Office of Emergency Management

Ray Kinney, who assumed the role of emergency management director at the end of October, saw his position upgraded to complete necessary compliance with the Kentucky Public Pension Authority, as well as due to the fact that “a community emergency can occur at any time and does not tie to particular seasons,” according to a memorandum presented to the board by city Human Resources Director Kathy Fields. 

Screen Shot 2022-11-04 at 4.50.31 AM.png

Emergency Management Director Ray Kinney (left) being sworn in by former Judge-Executive Houston Wells last November. (photo courtesy of Franklin County Fiscal Court)
New Fire Station #1 Renderings

Renderings of the new Fire Station #1 presented at Monday night's Board of Commissioners meeting. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
New Fire Station #1 Blueprint

Designs for the interior of the proposed new Fire Station #1, showing two floors and four engine bays. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription