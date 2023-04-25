The decision to move the Emergency Management Director from a seasonal position to a full-time position was unanimously approved at Monday night’s meeting.
Ray Kinney, who assumed the role of emergency management director at the end of October, saw his position upgraded to complete necessary compliance with the Kentucky Public Pension Authority, as well as due to the fact that “a community emergency can occur at any time and does not tie to particular seasons,” according to a memorandum presented to the board by city Human Resources Director Kathy Fields.
The position will not see an increase in hourly rate, but will incur a cost increase of just over $31,000 for the three additional months of service plus fringe benefit costs.
The emergency management director position is partially paid through reimbursement to the tune of $25,000 from the fiscal court for shared services, but it has not been determined if or how much the county will add to cover the additional costs in moving this position from seasonal to full time.
When asked if the city and county had spoken on the matter before the meeting, City Manager Laura Hagg said that she had met with Franklin County Judge-Executive Michael Mueller last week, but that “he did not have time to discuss it.”
Despite the will of the Frankfort City Commission holding strong on scheduling a collaborative meeting with the Franklin County Fiscal Court that has yet to happen.
“We are still working on the joint meeting,” Mayor Layne Wilkerson said. “We’ve had multiple opportunities to meet and multiple discussions, but there is always something else being worked on at the time. There are a lot of things we can work on together.”
There is also a pending proposal in the upcoming budget to possibly add two part-time emergency management positions to the roster, but these have not been formally presented or adopted by either the city or county governments.
“Our first priority has been to get the emergency management director, so we have public safety covered starting May 1,” Hagg explained.
Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge asked if the director position would now be solely a city position “since he is going to be a full-time city employee and we’re just going to pick up the whole tab?”
“As you know, the county contributes $25,000 for our emergency management budget,” Hagg replied, “as well as they have a pass-through of $25,000 from the state. This has been the arrangement for many years, and we do need to update our emergency management agreement. At this time, we are going forward with the same idea.”
City Solicitor Laura Ross further clarified that “we are a joint emergency management community, which means that the mayor and the judge-exec technically, by statute, have control over emergency management positions and what they carry out.
“It is a joint undertaking. We do not have an interlocal agreement. We are in dire need of an interlocal agreement, and we have been for a while now. But that is something that we definitely need to keep working on. The position of emergency management director has always, to my understanding, fallen to the city to be on our particular books even though technically and by statute it is a joint position. It is a strange situation where you are voting on a position that technically you don’t control. But that is how many other communities do it, and it is OK to do that under the statute," Ross added.
“I am concerned that we are going to take on a position in perpetuity that will be a city position and the county will not be willing to fund this position because they did not have input on the decision-making process," Commissioner Kyle Thompson stated.
“They haven’t had NO input,” Mayor Wilkerson replied. “We’ve had multiple meetings about this and discussions about emergency management. The reality is that right now the city does foot most of the bill on emergency management. So although we do share the position — by statute equally, financially we do not share it equally.”
“That statute is to make sure that the agreeing authorities do jointly make the appointment, which they did, to the position,” Ross told the board. “This is changing its status from the type of appointment it is, but it isn’t affecting the actual appointment that was correctly made equally by the judge and mayor according to the statute. We did check with the Department of Emergency Management to make sure we read that statute correctly.”
Ultimately, the board did unanimously approve the change in status from seasonal to full-time with a vote.
During the voting session two weeks ago, members asked Frankfort Fire Chief Jason Monroe to bring them updated information regarding the contract and project evolution of the proposed new Fire Station #1, to be built on the site of the old Pic-Pac grocery at the corner of Steele and Second streets. Renderings from the firm assigned to lead the project, Brandstetter Carroll Inc. of Lexington, were presented to the commission, but members still expressed concern over the increased cost of the project.
When the professional services contract was agreed upon in 2017, the project management agreement was set at just over $182,000; this would include feasibility studies, project renderings, engineering schematics, as well as complete project management for the new station, which at the time was a 7,000-square-foot, single-story structure. Needs for the department have changed in the intervening six years, and the project is now a two-story, nearly 24,000-square-foot structure with four engine bays.
Costs of the project, which are estimated to be around $2.5 million, will be paid for through bond issue, with the bonds paid through the recent insurance premium tax increase.
Monroe, who is the third Frankfort Fire chief to helm the project since its inception, told the board that he would be reaching out to Brandstetter Carroll to return to meet with the board in May to further detail the project and cost projections prior to the commission making a final decision on approving the project management contract.
The new station, which replaces the out of code Station #1 next to City Hall, could begin construction as soon as the end of the year.
