If the city commission concurs at its next meeting, the number of free Cleanup Weeks per year may go from every other month to just twice per year.
At Monday’s work session, Solid Waste Superintendent Byron Roberts proposed several modifications to the solid waste ordinance and fee schedule.
“The biggest (change) is we want to move Cleanup Week from six times a year to two times a year — do a spring and a fall. That would be a very cost-saving item for us,” he told city leaders.
Currently the department spends approximately $51,000 per year or $8,549 per event on the six Cleanup Weeks it offers. During a normal week, roughly $6,245 is spent on trash disposal. If the measure passes, it could potentially save the city nearly $34,000.
“We’re trying to limit the amount of trash and stuff we are picking up every other month,” Roberts explained. “It’s taxing on the guys and taxing on the equipment, plus it’s just an extra disposal cost and the cost of diesel keeps rising.”
Other proposed changes include increasing the cart exchange fee from $50 to $75 and the recycling cart purchase from $50 to $75.
Roberts noted that when the city ordinance was put in place 10 years ago the carts cost $50. The price has since increased by $25.
“We’d like to have the price set at $75 or if it does drop down we can actually lower it or if they increase in the year we can increase it again without having to bring everything in front of the commission,” he stated.
The rate for city overflow bags, which are sold by the roll, will remain the same. However, they will be sold for $5 for a roll of five compared to the current price of $6 for a roll of six.
Roberts also proposed charging a fee for the pickup of bulky items. Right now there is no charge for this service, but his staff has seen a weekly uptick in large items regardless of whether it is a Cleanup Week.
Per his proposal, cleanup fees for bulky items would increase from $25 to $50 for those who use up to 10 96-gallon carts. However, all the items must be contained within the carts. Those who don’t use the carts would have to pay $100.
Another change would affect evictions, which doesn’t require that waste be properly bagged or bundled. Roberts stressed that the wording must dictate that the trash be containerized properly.
“We’ve gone out some days and there are eight guys and two trucks and it’s over 30 minutes at a stop. If we do try to leave it, we have no ordinance to stand on. If we tag it they figure out reading the ordinance that you have to pick it up,” Roberts explained.
“We also want to replace the service fee with ‘to be determined by the director of public works.’”
City Manager Laura Hagg pointed out that most of the changes being made to the solid waste ordinance are clerical, but others would give more leeway to the city’s public works director.
“It just gives some authority to the public works director, who in their best decisions will make the appropriate changes and then anything that impacts people financially will be brought before the board of commissioners,” she said. “But other little changes, Cleanup Weeks, leaf collection leaves it up to the discretion of public works and gives them some flexibility to do it when it’s best.”
In regards to leaf collection, Commissioner Anna Marie Rosen questioned how the collection of weeds, branches and yard scrap fits into the proposal.
Roberts replied that the department will continue to pick up yard waste on a weekly basis
“The brush truck runs nine months a year from March to December and when the brush truck is not out we still pick the brush up with the regular garbage truck,” he added.
Yard waste collected from the brush truck as well as leaves collected in the fall are then taken to the city farm where they are ground up and used as compost.
A few minor changes to the ordinance would close up a few loopholes.
One is the removal of the words “responsible tenant” from Chapter 50.01, as those words are no longer needed.
“Currently, we have a landlord-tenant agreement that is, as the tenant, you are responsible for any large fees, fines for the wrong trash that’s been out of compliance for more than a week. The problem we have is we can send them a fine and we have no way to back it,” Roberts told the commission.
He noted that the department can continue to send service fees and if they aren’t paid after 45 days, a lien can be placed on the property. Roberts said he has never had to do that in his time as superintendent.
“That’s one reason why we want to get rid of the ‘responsible tenant’ because the landlords are putting it off on their tenants and not having any responsibility to clean up their own property,” he stated, adding that there are quite a few property owners who live out of town.
Another modification would remedy a loophole involving multi-family residences that have eight units or less on one lease or plot.
“We end up having to service more than we had. We’ve had a few calls lately that there’s been 32 total cans and that’s just a traffic hazard and a safety hazard for my guys out there picking it up. It takes 15 minutes or so,” Roberts explained.
In Chapter 50.03 A, the reference to 35-gallon carts would be removed, as those carts are only used for medical exemptions.
“If a new resident comes in we only offer 64- or 96-gallon cart options,” he said.
The proposed changes will be voted on at the next city commission meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. on May 23.
