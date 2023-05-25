Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson has set a special-called meeting of the city commission Friday morning to discuss the mayor-council form of government and the process for hiring a new city manager.

Current City Manager Laura Hagg submitted her letter of resignation on Tuesday.

