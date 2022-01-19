For the third day in a row the City Commission will convene in a special-called meeting Thursday.

However, unlike the past two days, city leaders won't be discussing candidates for Frankfort police chief. That issue was wrapped up Wednesday with the appointment of Dustin "Dusty" Bowman to the department's highest rank.

Thursday's meeting, slated to start at 5:45 p.m., will center around Commissioner Kyle Thompson and the derogatory text he sent about a female police chief candidate during her interview with city leaders on Dec. 16.

Kyle Thompson

Kyle Thompson

In the text message, Thompson accused the female candidate of engaging in sexual activities with officers she would supervise, according to an open records request obtained by The State Journal.

In a statement, issued by City Solicitor Laura Ross, a local resident submitted a sworn affidavit on Dec. 20 that asserts Thompson sent the text to “individual A’s” phone. The message was then forwarded to “individual B’s” phone where it was observed by Ruthie Hall, the private citizen who signed the affidavit.

"Upon seeing this text message I felt it was my responsibility to find out who I could report this to so that the candidate could have a fair process and City Commissioner Kyle Thompson could be excused from the interview panel," Hall wrote.

Due to the graphic nature of the text message, the newspaper has decided not to print it verbatim.

According to Ross' statement, Thompson initially denied sending the text message in question; but then subsequently sent an unsolicited email to the fellow commissioners and executive staff at 8 p.m. on Dec. 21 acknowledging that he had sent the message containing the derogatory statement.

"I honestly don't remember saying something like that and I am absolutely embarrassed that I said those words. I had NO idea that [redacted], an individual that has shared so much information with me that, if shared, would honestly destroy much of her life, would share a snippet of a conversation in which she had said many crude things as well," Thompson wrote in the email in which he attributed a portion of the derogatory comment to a line from the movie "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back."

"I am humbly and strickenly sorry for saying those words and I hope that the Board of Commissioners can provide grace and mercy to me," he added.

"I am not sorry because I got caught saying these words. I am genuinely sorry that I ever typed them as that is not how I expect my children to act and it is not how I was raised to act. Further, I am willing to voluntarily remove myself from the committee to determine who the next police chief is."

Thompson was notably absent from the special-called city commission meetings this week when leaders were deciding who to appoint as police chief.

In the email, Thompson stated that if the matter is brought to a public hearing he "will subpoena many witnesses, including current and former sworn officers of the City of Frankfort and Franklin County, that can testify in defense of my statement, no matter how crude or despicable it was, and for those particular words I am sorry."

Following an executive session at the end of the Jan. 10 meeting, the commission listed the findings against Thompson as:

• Sending a text message during a private interview with a candidate pertaining to that candidate to a private citizen who is not a member of the Board of Commissioners may constitute misconduct.

• The content of the text message containing derogatory remarks about the candidate may constitute misconduct.

The lone agenda item for Thursday's special-called meeting is for the commission to go into executive session for discussions "which may lead to the discipline or dismissal of a commissioner." Any action will be taken in open session.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription