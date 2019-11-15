The Frankfort City Commission will have the first reading of an ordinance to establish an Entertainment Destination Center (EDC) in downtown at its Monday evening work session.
In July, leaders expressed approval of the plan, which would allow the city to apply for a permit from Kentucky Alcohol Beverage Control allowing open alcohol containers on streets and sidewalks within a set parameter during specific times.
Four local business and tourism groups — Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist and Convention Commission, Downtown Frankfort Inc., the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce and Kentucky Capital Development Corp. — have also backed the creation of an EDC.
The public was given a 30-day window to comment in writing about the proposed plan.
Discussion items on the agenda include presentations by Judy Mattingly of the Franklin County Health Dept.; Bill Cull of the Grand Theatre; a first quarter financial update by Jennifer Jenkins; an update on the Broadway Bridge by City Manager Keith Parker; and a parking survey update and public engagement initiatives update by Eric Cockley and Blair Hecker.
The City Commission meets at 5 p.m. Monday at City Hall.