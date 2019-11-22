The Frankfort City Commission will have a second reading of an ordinance to establish a large portion of Downtown Frankfort as an entertainment destination center during its regular meeting on Monday.
The first reading of the ordinance was held during this week's work session.
If the ordinance passes, the area of Downtown Frankfort within the boundaries set by the Kentucky Alcoholic Beverage will be allowed to serve alcohol in open containers during certain events and times, with city permission.
According to the ordinance, the city manager’s office would be responsible for granting or denying an application from a business that wishes to serve alcohol in open containers during a particular event. If the application is denied, the decision can be appealed to the city commission.
If approved, those businesses would have to use special cups for alcoholic beverages during the event.
The city will also have a first reading of an amendment to the Smoking Regulations Ordinance. The amendment will expand the definition of “smoking” to include e-cigarettes and related products and will ban using electronic smoking devices in public places.
Other items of business:
- The commission will consider keeping the 2020 Juniper Hill Golf Course rates the same.
- Joe Berry will be recommended for reappointment to the Architectural Review Board.
- Anita Collins will be recommended for reappointment to the Human Rights Commission.
- Robert B. Padgett will be recommended for reappointment to the Human Rights Commission.
The commission meets at 5 p.m. on Monday at City Hall at 315 W. Second St.