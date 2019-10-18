The city commission will vote on a new member of the Frankfort Plant Board at a special meeting Monday.
Mayor Bill May has nominated John Snyder, a Legislative Research Commission employee and exalted ruler of Frankfort Elks Lodge 530, to the seat, one of two left vacant on the municipal utility's board when the terms of Chair Anna Marie Pavlik Rosen and Vice Chair Walt Baldwin’s terms expired last month.
At least one commissioner said he will vote to approve Snyder, whose appointment must be confirmed by a majority of the city commission.
“My experience with the mayor is he has an idea of the direction he wants to go and then he tries to find people to fit that. He’s trying to balance that board out and I applaud him for that,” said Commissioner Scott Tippett, who added that Snyder does his homework and is not impulsive. “Those are pretty important attributes to have and I think desperately needed as a new member of the Frankfort Plant Board.”
While Tippett said he couldn’t speak on behalf of the rest of his colleagues, he confirmed he will vote to approve him and thinks the commission will approve the mayor's choice.
Snyder's appointment would leave one vacant seat on the five-member utility board, which was down to two members and lacking a quorum before May's appointment of John Cubine at a special meeting earlier this month.
Monday’s meeting at 5 p.m. at City Hall is in lieu of the city commission’s Oct. 28 meeting.
Here's the full agenda.