Despite a contentious debate that flared during the public comment portion of Monday’s city commission meeting, the municipal CROWN Act, which protects residents with protective or natural hairstyles from workplace or housing bias, passed unanimously with all 4 commissioners and Mayor Layne Wilkerson showing vocal support for this decision.

With the CROWN Act’s passage, Frankfort becomes only the third city in Kentucky to offer legal protection to residents or workers regarding hairstyles. 

Dennis Krol

Dennis Krol speaks out against the CROWN Act during Monday's city commission meeting. (Courtesy of Facebook)

