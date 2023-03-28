Despite a contentious debate that flared during the public comment portion of Monday’s city commission meeting, the municipal CROWN Act, which protects residents with protective or natural hairstyles from workplace or housing bias, passed unanimously with all 4 commissioners and Mayor Layne Wilkerson showing vocal support for this decision.
With the CROWN Act’s passage, Frankfort becomes only the third city in Kentucky to offer legal protection to residents or workers regarding hairstyles.
“In regards to Black hair, it is culture. It is a symbol of identity, resistance, creative expression and freedom. It is woven deep in Black culture and rooted in the history of America,” Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge read in a statement before the board. “Our hair is considered sacred and significant to who we are as an individual, family and community.
“It has gone way beyond time. This should not be something that should be voted for. This comes naturally, and I should not have to fight for the responsibility of being seen, serving or applying for a job or being at a school function.”
Community activist Katima Smith-Willis thanked the commission for their work in getting the act to a vote.
“We are moving in a positive direction here in Frankfort. Even though we weren’t the first or the second, I am very excited because we are the capita, and we should be leading in all areas and I think that passing the CROWN Act this evening will continue to push us forward in the direction we need to go," she stated.
“Hair discrimination is a real issue for us, and ensuring these protections here in Frankfort is really helping your citizens.”
Dennis Krol, owner of Krol Insurance, stood as the lone in-person voice of dissent on the act, telling the city leaders, “I don’t think it is necessary. It only refers to the Black population. It doesn’t say anything about the white population, the native Indians, the Asians.”
Krol also questioned the necessity of the portion of the act protecting students from discrimination in sports, saying that if the board had watched any of the NCAA basketball tournaments, “all kinds” of hairstyles were seen, nullifying the need for the CROWN Act protections.
“It isn’t fair for a lot of people," he commented.
In response, Waldridge asked Krol to define fair and he repeated his statement that the act didn’t protect other ethnic groups, despite language in the act that does offer those protections.
“I understand that coming from a Caucasian, white male with privilege of any kind … we aren’t afforded that. My headful of hair — what is neat to me, may not be neat to you. We can go back and forth on that. It is a bias,” Waldridge added.
“As African Americans, every time we turn around we are being judged by something natural. We are being looked at differently. I don’t know what is next. And it is shameful that we have to be here today. But I don’t think that you understand. As a Caucasian man standing before me, you don’t. Because I am willing to bet that no one has ever said anything negative about your hair or your race or put you in a position that you would ever be seen as anything less than who you are on a natural basis," she remarked.
When Krol again questioned language geared specifically towards natural and protective hairstyles, City Solicitor Laura Ross explained the nuances of “whereas clauses,” the section of the act that clarifies specific instances that necessitate the creation and adoption of a statute or law.
Ross further clarified, “The reason for the CROWN Act is that the African American community, and I won’t speak for them, has taken this on and we have statistics. Whereas clauses are not law. They are why we got here. I think if you look at the law, you would be happy to know that it would apply to anyone who had a hairstyle tied specifically to their national origin. We make no mention of a particular national origin or ethnicity in any way. It would apply to anyone whose hair coverings or hairstyles are directly related to their national origin. That could be anyone.
“Let me also say that hairstyles actually should already be protected by national origin. We have had this ordinance in place since the mid-90s, and they are already protected if it were to come down to it,” Ross explained. “But this is a clarification in this day and age to make sure that it [natural hair] is specifically stated.”
Commissioner Kyle Thompson added, “I am in support of this act, because I have no tolerance for discrimination based on race, ethnicity, gender or otherwise. As this issue has come forward, at least 17 states have passed [this], and as laws change as times change.”
“I just want to say how proud I am to sit up here next to Commissioner Waldridge, Commissioner (Leesa) Unger, some of you here in the crowd,” Commissioner Kelly May commented prior to the vote. “I want to echo that the shocking reality, from my point of privilege, is that these things are necessary, and I think we saw some of that today. Sometimes we need a reminder that there are conversations we need to continue to have so that everyone can walk comfortably in our community and not face those fears that we spoke of.”
Unger enthusiastically voted in favor of the CROWN Act.
“I am so happy and thankful to have people pushing us to do this when the majority of us know that it is needed,” she explained.
