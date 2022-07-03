In a 5-0 vote the Frankfort City Commission OK’d an ordinance that will govern telecommunications franchises planning to enter the local market at Monday’s voting meeting.

The city was previously approached by OpenFiber Kentucky, based out of Louisville, about installing a fiber network to provide high-speed internet and other services to businesses in the area. OpenFiber Kentucky requested to put their fiber in the city’s rights of way.

In return for allowing a utility or other such entity to use its ROW, the city can implement certain requirements that companies must meet prior to obtaining a franchise.

A franchise is a right or special privilege granted by a government entity to a party to do some act which the party could not legally do without permission — such as use of the rights of way.

In return for allowing a utility or other such entity to use its ROW, the city can implement certain requirements that companies must meet prior to obtaining a franchise.

city logo

At it's May 9 meeting, City Solicitor Laura Ross told the city commission that consultant Linda Ain has been working with the city to develop an ordinance to govern telecommunications franchises.

Kentucky cities can choose to either charge telecom franchise fees or to receive the monthly distribution amounts from the state tax.

By implementing a local franchise fee, the city automatically forfeits the state distribution. Usually it is not beneficial financially to forego the state distribution in favor of the local fee.

According to Ross, Frankfort receives roughly $32,000 per year from the state telecommunications tax distribution. She noted that any revenue received from local franchise fees would not meet or exceed the amount currently received from the state and would therefore not be financially beneficial.

At Monday’s meeting, Commissioner Anna Marie Rosen told city leaders she had spoken with Frankfort Plant Board General Manager Gary Zheng and watched some of the legislative discussions about the issue.

“[I] find it very frustrating that the state is giving money to Accelecom or Kentucky Wired and they get money back when they pick up business from municipalities in different areas of the state and this is at the cost of our municipal utility,” she said. “I think we’re stuck at this point. It’s not a great situation.”

Mayor Layne Wilkerson asked Ross whether the telecom ordinance is something the city needs to have.

Ross responded in the affirmative and noted that she understands the frustration and has spoken with FPB’s attorney about it.

“Utility franchises are mandated by the Constitution and we’re at a point where we now have entry of this company. Also at the federal level, we cannot put up any barriers to entry by these telecommunications companies, so if we put off the ordinance any longer it could be problematic for the city,” she explained.

Ross pointed to the design and language of the ordinance.

“It actually is, as you can see just from reading the summary, very thorough so that we have a number of controls in place about how, when and where, why these go in,” she stated.

The ordinance sets up a bid advertisement process for telecommunications franchises and includes an $8,000 non-refundable application fee and a $2,000 non-refundable administrative/advertising fee.

The application fees were determined by a comparative study of similar cities in the state and took into account a variety of different factors, Ross stated, adding that the city can both charge the administrative and application fees and receive the state distribution.

Commissioner Leesa Unger inquired as to whether the city could charge a higher application fee.

“This is actually a very good application fee for us to be able to charge. We have to be careful due to some other legal constraints about the amount that we charge, but we feel like this is an excellent result,” Ross replied.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription