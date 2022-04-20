Buy low and sell high.
That was the message Jessi Gross, an account executive at Enterprise Fleet Management in Louisville, conveyed to city commissioners at last week’s meeting.
The city is considering an equity leasing program offered by Enterprise Fleet Management for its vehicles.
“This equity leasing program, I would say, is not your parents’ leasing program — it’s different,” explained City Manager Laura Hagg. “It’s a great alternative to be able to finance vehicles and a lower upfront cost to be able to replace the many, many, many vehicles that the city needs.”
According to Gross, the difference between conventional leasing programs and Enterprise Fleet Management’s equity leasing program is that there are no fees for overmileage or early termination.
“There really is no risk. The only reason people truly don’t partner with us is that ‘l-word’ of having a traditional mindset surrounding that lease word. It’s more like a market-value finance,” she added.
“In the simplest form for you all, as a government, buy vehicles low and then Enterprise can sell them high. And that was happening even before COVID.”
Gross stressed that there are multiple moving parts in the fleet world, such as limited windows and vehicle inventory and exceeding manufacturer suggested retail prices (MSRP).
“You are going to have to choose do I pay $10,000-$15,000 over MSRP or do I sink $7,000 into repairing and maintaining an old vehicle that is burning up more fuel than it should — especially with fuel costing an arm, a leg, a kidney and a week’s worth of plasma — that’s a lot,” Gross remarked.
She said the big kicker for the city’s fleet is maintenance and maintenance costs.
By partnering with Enterprise Fleet Management, the city would bring down operating costs with a newer, fresher fleet thus improving safety and saving money by cycling through vehicles.
“What we’re looking at is if you’re operating a sedan or a hybrid vehicle or an electric vehicle or a single axel truck or a dump truck or a half-ton truck, all of those vehicles have a unique spot where it makes sense to then cycle out of it so you can take advantage of the value and that equity and then roll it into your next vehicle, which then lowers your cost. It’s buy low, sell high,” Gross added, saying that while the company works with vehicles, she and her co-workers are really long-term planners.
Given current market trends, the city would need to start planning a year in advance to take advantage of the partnership. Enterprise would work to adjust leasing terms with the city.
“Let’s say you had a 48-month term on a vehicle, we’re coming to you in month 24 saying you could sell this for more than you bought it and more than you put into it and actually generate equity which could come back to the city in the form of a check,” she stated, though, she added, she would likely recommend rolling the savings into the next vehicle in order to lower payments.
Per the leasing terms, the city would only be responsible for performing routine preventative maintenance instead of major repairs.
“Your new vehicles would be on a budgeted maintenance so you’re not guessing anymore,” Gross remarked. “We will track and monitor all your own vehicles because we recognize we can help you with the new purchases, but you’ve also got your own fleet so we have oversight in that too to be able to help you make those decisions.”
With trucks, SUVs and vans being the hardest vehicles to find right now, Gross said the city would want to have a plan that is both proactive and sustainable, but also addresses its needs in the future and right now.
“I have confirmed with city managers in Corbin and Georgetown that they are very happy with the program. They’ve saved money and with BoC (Board of Commissioners) approval we’d like to probably start with parks and public works and maybe a few other departments in replacing needed vehicles and then expanding to others once we see how this goes,” Hagg explained, adding that City Solicitor Laura Ross is evaluating the contract.
The city manager has met with several department heads and recommended moving forward with the program.
One plus is that if the city chooses to end its partnership with the company it will only be responsible for paying off the balance it owes.
“If the capital is not there to pay off the balance, they will finance it down to zero and the city will own the vehicle,” Gross said. “We’d just part ways.”
Gross recommended that the city phase in the program over a five-year period since each department’s vehicle needs are different.
Byron Roberts, solid waste superintendent, has volunteered to be the city’s fleet manager.
Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge offered her support. Two years ago the company did a presentation but the city didn’t have a vote on it. Then COVID hit and so the program was not a necessity. She said she was glad to see it brought back before the city commission.
“I think in the direction we are going it will help save money moving forward now that we are trying to make sure that our budgets are going to be great hopefully going into 2024 and making sure that some of those are balanced. It’s definitely worth a shot,” she added. “If we see that we need to get out then we have that option to do that without really losing a whole bunch, just owning a couple of vehicles.”
Prior to Gross’ presentation, Commissioner Leesa Unger asked her about the company’s hybrid and electric fleet, which would aid in lessening the city’s carbon footprint.
“We can help guide you through those discussions so it makes sense for you,” Gross responded.
City leaders are expected to vote on the leasing equity program at Monday’s meeting.
