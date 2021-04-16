meeting screenshot

A screenshot from the Frankfort City Commission's meeting on Friday.

Coming out of its final round interviews of city manager candidates, the Frankfort City Commission did not name a selection for the city’s top administrative post.

But it did narrow the field from three to two.

After several hours of interviews and deliberation over the course of Thursday and Friday, the commission came out of closed session with Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge making a motion to further review candidates' references and to declare a top two. The candidates have not been publicly identified.

“I announce that we will move forward with the top two candidates in looking into references,” Waldridge said. “Hopefully we will come back in for another session maybe some time late next week.”

Waldridge’s motion passed unanimously.

Earlier this week, Human Resources Director Kathy Fields said that second-round candidate interviews on Thursday and Friday would be a mix of in-person and virtual.

Last week, the commission narrowed the field from six to three following a first round of commission interviews as well as interviews with department heads and a community committee selected by the commission.

That community committee consisted of Karen Armstrong-Cummings, Donna Hecker, Ed Powe, State Journal Publisher Steve Stewart and Jeremy Triplett.

