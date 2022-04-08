A year ago City Manager Laura Hagg was in Ukraine working for a program aimed at strengthening local governments and creating a better future for 16 communities in an effort to advance local democracy and economic development.
Hagg, a Frankfort native, served as the senior governance advisor for the Partnership for Local Economic Development and Democratic Governance (PLEDDG) project, which was funded by the Canadian government and implemented by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM).
“It was the last year of the project and the previous senior governance advisor had left,” she told The State Journal. “I was working in Jordan for FCM and my contract was finishing up so I decided to apply for the opportunity.”
She arrived in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv on March 13, 2020 — three days before the world shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic — and left on May 16.
Today, the Ukraine she remembers so fondly no longer exists.
On Feb. 24, Russian forces on the orders of President Vladimir Putin invaded the country in what is called the largest conventional military assault on a European state since World War II.
More than 6.5 million Ukrainians have been displaced and more than half of the country’s 7.5 million children — 4.5 million — have been displaced, according to the United Nations refugee agency and UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund).
Though the death toll is difficult to gauge, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has verified a total 1,611 civilian deaths, including 131 children, since the start of Russia’s military attack, as of April 6. Approximately 2,227 people and 191 children have been injured.
A different country
Hagg advised governments on good governance practices and local economic development programs. She tracked the implementation progress of the cities’ plans and organized and led evaluations of the project’s impact.
“Our project also focused on transparency and supported the first ever online auction for local/regional governments for selling/renting government buildings and land,” she explained. “(We) launched participatory budgeting so citizens could be more involved with local budgets and supported the operation of cities’ ‘one stop shop’ administrative centers so citizens only had to go to one place to take care of their business with the city.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hagg’s tenure also included overseeing and helping to write a crisis communications guide, delivered presentations on emergency management and counseled partner on emergency support measures for local businesses.
“I also advised on the re-programming of project funds in responding to the pandemic, such as purchasing needed audio-visual equipment so our project cities could conduct their council meetings and other government business online,” she added.
In addition to the Ukrainian capital city, Hagg visited Vinnytsia, Poltava, Melitopol, Myrhorod, Khymilkyk, Horishni Plavni, Kremenchuk and Zaporizhia, where the largest nuclear power plant in Europe is located, which the Russians have taken over.
On vacation, she traveled to Lviv and drove throughout the Carpathian Mountains, Ivano-Frankivsk and Kamenets Podilsky, which she called a “stunning old fortress/castle.”
The Ukrainian people
Hagg found the Ukrainian people to be creative, kind and industrious.
“There is a zest for life with the food they eat and the many, many toasts you will make at a dinner, birthday party or other celebration,” she stated.
But, she was quick to add that Ukrainians are also realists. When Hagg asked a Canadian friend who has in-laws living in the country how they were coping with the Russian invasion, he pointed out that this wasn’t their first rodeo.
“The older generation has dealt with famines, living as part of the Soviet Union and with the most recent invasions in 2014,” she remarked.
One of the female translators Hagg worked with, who is in her early 70s, messaged her and said she had stood in line waiting for food before and she will be fine now.
Putin’s invasion
Personally, Hagg believes the Russian invasion is horrific and absolutely wrong — but, unfortunately, not completely surprising. While she was residing in the European country there was talk that an invasion might happen.
“Putin was ordering military exercises near the Ukrainian border in early 2021 and was leaving supplies, assets after the ‘exercises.’ So he started to prepare for war for a while,” she explained.
Putin has a history of invading other countries. In 2008, he led an invasion of Georgia and eight years ago he invaded Crimea and Eastern Ukraine.
“He has written and spoken extensively about restoring ‘Greater Russia,’” Hagg continued, “so I believe this is part of his bigger plan to take back former Soviet Republics.”
In April 2021, when her stint in Ukraine was coming to end, Hagg planned to take a vacation with some friends to Odesa — a port city in the southern part of the country. At the time, some embassies had issued travel warnings concerning Odesa.
“One of our considerations was contingency planning if the Russians would invade, so you wanted to go to a place that you could easily get away from,” she stated.
Because Odesa was a long drive from Kyiv and closer to the border with Russia and occupied Crimea and eastern Ukraine, it was decided that the group would fly west to Lviv for a vacation.
The invasion of Ukraine did not feel imminent then, but it was necessary to have situational awareness, Hagg told the newspaper.
Where are they now?
Fortunately, all of her international friends were able to get out of the country. But her Ukrainian colleagues and friends are still there — some are scattered or separated from family.
“Some left Kyiv and moved to the west part of the country. Some are staying in Kyiv and some are in Poland or elsewhere in Europe,” Hagg added.
One colleague, Vitalii, moved his family from Kyiv to Lviv, where they are originally from. Vitalii’s wife and 2-year-old son fled to Poland before they were allowed to go to Sweden as refugees. As for Vitalli, he is still in Lviv organizing humanitarian assistance for YMCA Europe.
Hagg’s Ukrainian language teacher, Svitiana, and her mother are sheltering in the basement of her apartment building in Chernihiv — a city that has been heavily bombed by the Russians.
“They are OK, but have not left the basement in weeks,” Hagg said. “So many families are separated, displaced or huddling in bomb shelters.”
She has been communicating and receiving updates from her Ukrainian friends via WhatsApp, Signal and Facebook Messenger.
Another colleague described how she fled with her 5-year-old after their village in a suburb of Kyiv near the airport started to be shelled. Along with her sister, parents, their children and pets, the family headed west to a few different locations before settling in the western part of the country. The colleague’s husband has been driving supplies back and forth from the west to Kyiv for the army.
Since the invasion began, Hagg has found it difficult to watch the news because she recognizes the places where bombs are being dropped and worries about the safety of her friends.
“It is hard to see the places where you have walked and visited and see that they are being shelled into oblivion,” she explained. “And it is really hard to see the apartment buildings, hospitals, theaters and non-military places being bombed.”
Three of the cities where she worked on projects are now occupied by the Russians — including Melitopol, where the mayor was arrested. Citizens of the city protested and he was released after five days.
Melitopol is famous for its delicious sweet cherries and Hagg and her fellow co-workers helped local growers form an association in order to get an agricultural designation from Ukraine and the European Union to brand and sell their cherries to generate more business.
“I wonder how are those families doing? Are they safe? Do they have enough food? Is their cherry crop destroyed? Will they have to start all over,” she questioned.
While Hagg was visiting Khyminyk, one of the PLEDDG project’s cities, she took a trip outside the city limits to a small farm being turned into a micro agricultural tourism destination where she met a young man named Slava.
He is a landscaper who wanted to preserve his great-grandparent’s home so he fixed up the old farmhouse using his own money and created a place to eat traditional Ukrainian food — in particular vareniky, which are known as perogies in the U.S.
“When I visited him, he had made eight different types of vareniky that were stuffed with potatoes, various meats, mushrooms, cherries and other delicious fillings,” Hagg said.
He had also concocted his own moonshine — that is how Hagg’s translator referred to it — and made several toasts to family, country and friends.
Slava also offered to help older community members paint their homes so the tiny village would look better.
“I admired his spirit and drive that without much help he brought some tourists and income to this tiny community as well as preserving and celebrating his Ukrainian heritage,” she added.
In addition to the moonshine reference, Hagg also noted similarities between the Kentucky and Ukraine capitals. Both cities are bisected by rivers, have tremendous history, historic buildings and parks.
“In Kyiv and Frankfort, you can always hear church bells ringing,” she stated.
How can we help?
For local folks who want to help Ukrainians, Hagg suggests writing to elected officials in Washington, D.C., and encouraging them to accept refugees from the war-torn country. She pointed out that even family members of current U.S. citizens are unable to take in relatives.
“More than 3 million Ukrainians have fled and need a safe place to stay until the war is over,” Hagg stated, adding urging elected officials to send weapons and supplies is another way to aid those affected.
The city manager suggests visiting www.ukraine-helpers.com which offers a comprehensive listing of ways to support refugees, the Ukrainian military, displaced children and funds much needed supplies.
“I donated there and also to YMCA Europe since my friend, Vitalii, is working for them,” she said. “You can also never go wrong with the Red Cross or other international agencies.”
One thing that resonates with Hagg is the first line in the Ukraine National Anthem, which translates to “Ukraine is not dead yet” or “Ukraine has not perished.”
She said those are powerful words considering the anthem was written in the 1860s but not officially adopted until 1992 — after the country declared independence from Russia following the 1991 break-up of the USSR.
Though Putin likes to refer to Ukraine as “little Russia” and not independent country, it’s simply not true, Hagg stressed, adding that for hundreds of years the Ukrainian people have yearned to be free.
“It was ruled by a number of different empires over the centuries, but Ukrainians had fought to be independent and free,” she explained.
“Thus the author of the anthem captured that sentiment that the idea of Ukraine, of an independent country, is not dead yet.”
