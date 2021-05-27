Screenshot May 27

After fielding 20 applications during its second round of searching for a new city manager, the Frankfort City Commission voted 4-1 Thursday to interview candidates interested from the first round.

Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge dissented, while Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Commissioners Kelly May, Leesa Unger and Kyle Thompson all approved of a motion by May directing Human Resources Director Kathy Fields to move forward.

“I’ll make a motion to direct Ms. Kathy Fields to schedule additional interviews with candidates from the first round of applicants for the CM position,” May said.

Waldridge said that the decision was not optimal given that the city received new applications.

“I feel at this time that it’s not the best option given the situation of where we are,” Waldridge said. “I don’t feel this is in the best interest for any that have applied or have continued to apply.”

Fields did not respond to questions regarding how many candidates are to be interviewed or whether the city's application portal is still open. 

The first round of the hiring process ended after the commission voted unanimously to withdraw a $150,000 offer to Thomas Hutka, a veteran municipal administrator from Broward County, Florida. 

In that round, six candidates were interviewed by the commission, a citizen committee and the city department heads. Three of those made it to the finalist round, and the commission narrowed it down to two before offering Hutka.

Tom Russell, who also serves as Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management director, will stay on as city manager until July 30. Russell has served as city manager since August; his most recent contract extension was approved 3-2 at the commission's last regular meeting. 

