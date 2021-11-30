The City of Frankfort received a large sum of money Tuesday from the Better Kentucky Plan’s $250 million Cleaner Water Program to consolidate several small, aging pump stations in western Franklin County and to add system capacity to accommodate the future receipt of the Farmdale Sewer District wastewater flows.
Gov. Andy Beshear visited Frankfort City Hall to present a check for $1,872,698 to Frankfort officials.
Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson said the funding for the Farmdale Sanitation Project will advance the health and safety of more than 1,000 people in the community, creating a centralized transmission system to send sewage to the City of Frankfort Sewer Department for treatment.
“This infrastructure upgrade will immediately improve lives and add value to properties in the area. We appreciate Gov. Beshear’s efforts to secure this funding, and his continued support of the Frankfort and Franklin County community. This is a notable example of our local governments collaborating with the Commonwealth of Kentucky to promote the greater good of our citizens,” Wilkerson said.
Beshear said the state will continue making investments like this in infrastructure projects to keep moving Kentucky forward.
Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells told local and state officials that community members had a hard time breathing when they had walked outside because of the smell, and now, Frankfort has the means to create a healthier environment for its citizens.
Wells said local residents deserved better, and the funding gives the community hope for future projects to continue bettering Frankfort and Franklin County.
“Franklin County appreciates Gov. Beshear’s robust leadership in helping us to upgrade this vital infrastructure. This transformational, $1.8 million project will result in a new sewer pump station on Twilight Trail that is critical for the future of the Farmdale Sanitation District,” Wells said. “The pump station will allow sewage to flow from the district to reach the City of Frankfort’s treatment plant. This project is a great example of how the city, county and state can work together to improve the quality of life for our citizens.”
Wells said the money awarded Tuesday is a piece of the sanitation project, with Congressman Andy Barr earmarking $3.5 million for the city to match for the project.
“Basically, you have $7 million, which is really close to being half of the project in just a month or two. It’s a great start,” he said.
Wilkerson added completion of the Second Street project and a grant awarded for the Holmes Street corridor project that will “improve the transportation and safety in that area and help us plan for future development there.”
Representatives Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, and Daniel Fister, R-Woodford County and a portion of Fayette and Franklin counties, said it is always a job well done when the General Assembly can work together for the betterment of Kentuckians.
Graham thanked Beshear for making the funding available, noting he was proud to join him and others to expand the number of people having access to safe and reliable drinking water.
“Kentucky has been at the forefront of providing this critical utility when compared to other states, and programs like this are a major reason why. I’m glad to see our community benefit further from this work,” he said.
Fister added federal COVID-19 relief funds grant an opportunity for the General Assembly to invest in local infrastructure to help create generational impacts across the commonwealth.
“While there were several ways to spend the money, we chose to allocate these funds to areas we believe could improve the quality of life for Kentuckians across the commonwealth,” Fister said. “I thank the Governor and his administration for the opportunity to share this news with Franklin County and celebrate this great infrastructure announcement.”
Awards were also presented to the City of Lawrenceburg and the South Anderson Water District to total $2.7 million for three projects in Anderson and Franklin counties. Beshear presented a ceremonial check for a highway safety project in Anderson County, as well.
“As we work together to build a better Kentucky with good jobs and more opportunity, we also must work to maintain and improve the current infrastructure we have in place,” Beshear said. “These funds will support the growth we’re seeing in Anderson and Franklin counties, providing enhancements and repairs to insufficient water and sewer systems to strengthen the community’s resources for further economic development.”
The Cleaner Water Program is estimated to create approximately 3,800 jobs across Kentucky.
Information about the Cleaner Water Program, as well as grants for broadband expansion, school facility upgrades and vocational education center renovations, can be found at governor.ky.gov/BetterKy.
