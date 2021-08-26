City hall

This is the second installment of a series on salaries at four large local public agencies — Kentucky State University, the City of Frankfort, Franklin County government and the Frankfort Plant Board. 

The State Journal recently received an open records request response revealing annual base salaries for 286 full-time City of Frankfort employees as of Aug. 10. 

Some employees may have left or been hired by the city since this list was generated, and some salaries may have changed.

The salaries do not take into account fringe benefits, stipends, or any payments beyond the employee’s base salary.

Newly hired City Manager Laura Hagg is the highest-paid employee, making $140,000. Only five other city employees make more than $100,000.

The average annual base salary for a full-time employee is $51,656. The median household income for Franklin County, per the latest U.S. Census data, is $56,274. A State Journal analysis of salaries at Kentucky State University found that the average full-time employee there was making $58,570.

All told, base salaries account for $14,722,063. The city's total expense budget for this fiscal year is around $37 million.

Understanding the numbers 

Human Resources Director Kathy Fields said that, compared to most peer municipalities like Shelbyville or Georgetown, Frankfort's salaries stack up relatively well.

But that doesn't paint the full picture, as private employers' retirement benefits have risen to meet or beat the retirement perks of municipal jobs in the state. For that and a myriad of other reasons, Fields said that applicant numbers have dwindled.

"Even thought I might ask Shelbyville or G-town, what you guys are paying and it seems in the ballpark, that still doesn’t address the issue that our candidate pools are shrinking," Fields said. "It really isn’t just ‘are we competitive against other cities?’ The City of Frankfort might be competitive with other cities, but nevertheless it seems we have to offer more."

Another factor for Frankfort compared to municipalities elsewhere is its proximity to large metropolitan areas like Louisville or Lexington, where average pay is higher.

"Where we’re positioned, people will spend the gas money to drive to Lexington, Louisville or Georgetown," Fields said. "There are plenty of options within a relatively short drive."

As for the gender breakdown of salaries, Fields noted that Frankfort was doing relatively well. The three highest paid employees — Hagg, City Attorney Laura Ross, and Finance Director Alicia Boyd — are all women. Nine of the top 20 highest paid employees are women.

When it comes to race and ethnicity, Fields said that the city has work to do. A State Journal report from last year showed that the city staff lagged behind Frankfort's population in terms of diversity. Though staff diversity numbers are improving, per Fields, pay disparity is still a major issue.

"We've got some representation with diversity among our highly paid employees, but we're still a little off the mark there," Fields said. "That kind of aligns with the fact as a whole we need to increase our racial diversity across the board. So I feel like that's likely to remedy itself as those numbers go up."

 
Last NameFirst NameDefault Jobs (HR)Base Annual Pay
HAGGLAURACity Manager$140,000.12
ROSSLAURACity Attorney$130,958.10
BOYDALICIAFinance Director$110,886.36
ADAMSCHARLESPolice Chief$106,037.62
BRISCOEWAYNEFire Chief$105,271.14
HOGSTENKENNETHSewer Director$101,070.84
RIPYBOBBYIT Director$97,899.62
BEARDKATIEPublic Works Director$96,808.14
FIELDSKATHYHR Director$94,647.02
HESSEMICHAELDesign Engineer$89,765.52
COCKLEYERICPlanning and Community Development$89,202.88
PICKENSSHAWNParks and Rec Director$89,182.60
CALDWELLSHAUNAssistant Fire Chief$85,226.96
ANDERSONSARADeputy Director Public Works$83,759.00
MAXWELLDONACity Clerk$81,922.10
NAPIERDERRICKAssistant Police Chief$81,427.84
HALLREBECCAGrants Manager$78,346.84
AUBREYEDITHAssistant Police Chief$78,055.64
THOMPSONCHARLESFire Battalion Chief$77,542.40
DISPONETTEANGELADeputy Director/Purchasing Agent$76,713.00
ELLISJUDDIT Deputy Director$75,543.00
LAWSONJONATHANFire Battalion Chief$73,116.16
FELTYMICHAELFire Battalion Chief/Paramedic$72,350.72
CURTSINGERTRAVISPolice Captain$71,947.72
BARKERROBERTDeputy Director of Operations$71,831.24
BOWMANDUSTINPolice Captain$71,291.22
PARKERJONATHANNetwork Administrator$71,175.00
HOCKENSMITHMICHAELParks Rec Deputy Director$71,104.02
GIPSONDAVIDStreet Superintendent$71,008.86
CHAPMANMIKEFleet Maintenance Superintendent$70,576.48
MORGANSCOTTPolice Captain$69,906.72
DUNMIREJOELPolice Captain$69,885.40
ROBERTSBYRONSanitation Superintendent$69,095.00
SEBASTIANJOSEPHEMS Director/Paramedic$68,813.68
SCHOOLEYKIRKGolf Pro Manager$67,524.86
GROCECARLPlant Superintendent$67,507.44
FEYDANIELField Inspector II$66,904.50
BIRENBERGVICKIHistoric Preservation Officer$66,691.82
LUTTRELLMARKPump Maintenance Superintendent$66,570.66
FROSTRICHARDFire Training Officer$66,475.50
MARSHALLMATTHEWFire Marshall Hazardous$66,300.00
SCHMIDTTHOMASPolice Lieutenant$66,040.00
GEBHARTGARYFire Captain/Paramedic$65,262.08
HALLJENNIFERTransit Superintendent$65,063.18
TRACYDARRELLPolice Lieutenant$64,688.00
WISEJERRYPatrol Officer III$64,292.80
COURTNEYROBERTPatrol Officer III -Detective$63,648.00
REDMONBYRONPatrol Officer III$63,648.00
MONROEJASONFire Captain/Paramedic$63,609.00
KINGWILLIAMPolice Lieutenant$63,481.60
MEYERJ.Fire Captain/Paramedic$63,365.12
SIMPSONERIKFire Captain/Paramedic$63,365.12
KEITHKENNETHPolice Lieutenant$62,816.00
FLORASTEVENFire Captain/Paramedic$62,732.80
BARNETTKENNETHFire Captain/Paramedic$62,133.76
KYLEJOSHFire Captain$62,033.92
CLAYTONPATRICKFire Captain/Paramedic$61,401.60
MITCHELLJONATHANFire Captain/Paramedic$60,869.12
BROOKSPATRICKPolice Lieutenant$60,361.60
CARPENTERJOHNNYFire Captain/Paramedic$59,571.20
SOUTHWORTHDALEFire Sergeant$58,839.04
HECKERBLAIRProject Specialist/Community Engagem$58,084.00
GILKISONRICHARDFire Sergeant$57,774.08
HOCKENSMITHJONATHANParks Rec Supervisor$57,177.12
WALKERMARYFire Sergeant/Paramedic$57,141.76
SMITHERTODDPolice Sergeant$57,096.00
FARISANDREWBuilding Maintenance Foreman$56,555.20
FALLISCOURTNEYGIS Technician$56,101.50
MCFARLANDWILLIAMFirefighter 3$55,976.96
CURRYADAMGolf Course Superintendent$55,937.44
BROWNTOMBAE911 Telecommunicator 2 TAC$55,848.00
ROBERTSJEFFPatrol Officer III$55,411.20
GRAVESBILLYPolice Sergeant$55,369.60
ADAMSRANDYField Inspector II$55,341.00
DOSSDANIELStreet Foreman$55,203.20
WOOLDRIDGEJESSICAAdministrative Aide$55,126.50
EDINGTONWILLIAMSanitation Foreman - SW$55,057.60
GILLBENPre-Treatment Coordinator/Chemist$54,922.92
WHITEKIMHR Specialist$54,736.50
MARTINCHRISTOPHERPump Maintenance Foreman$54,366.00
WATTSCASEYFire Sergeant$54,346.24
MUSICW.Police Sergeant$54,204.80
VARNERJOHNGarage Foreman$54,121.60
WATSONSTEPHENSenior Building Inspector$54,073.50
HOCKENSMITHMELANIECollection Maintenance Foreman$53,976.00
WOMACKBRANDONFirefighter 3$53,913.60
LICKLITERBLANMechanic 3$53,892.80
INGLEDAVIDPatrol Officer III -Detective$53,892.80
PRESLEYJONATHANPatrol Officer III$53,788.80
NEWNAMDAVIDParks Rec Supervisor$53,327.56
HANKINSDARIUSPatrol Officer III -Detective$53,310.40
MILLERWILLIAMSenior Community Planner$53,295.06
CUNNINGHAMALEXANDRAParks Rec Supervisor$53,055.34
DEANDONALDLicensed Electrician$52,923.00
BELCHERJEFFREYPolice Sergeant$52,332.80
BROOKERCHRISTIANFirefighter 3$52,249.60
WILEYEDDIEPublic Works Tech 4 - Streets$52,249.60
AUSTINRAYMONDMechanic 3$52,187.20
WILLETTANDREWFire Sergeant$52,183.04
BAKERJOSHUAPatrol Officer III -Detective$52,145.60
HASKEN-WAGNERELEANORMuseum and Historic Sites Supervisor -$52,000.00
BULLARDDANIELPatrol Officer III -Detective$51,729.60
DUNCANJOSHUAFire Sergeant/Paramedic$51,683.84
FIEGELANDREWFire Sergeant$51,417.60
SWORDPATRICKFire Sergeant$51,384.32
STANDIFERSTEVENE911 Telecommunicator 2$51,334.40
KLINGSETHTransit Foreman$51,334.40
KYLESSTEPHENPolice Sergeant$51,084.80
HARDISONFREDIAPayroll Specialist$51,000.04
PHILLIPSJEFFREYLicensed Electrician$50,914.50
CLARKNIESAHLab Tech IV$50,797.50
BASSESAMIELFirefighter 3$50,718.72
WILKERSONGARYFire Sergeant$50,685.44
DAVISMAXFire Sergeant/Paramedic$50,685.44
BASTINJOSHUAPatrol Officer III$50,648.00
RICHARDSONRAYEngineering Tech I$50,427.00
MINKBRIA-KYLENEFirefighter 3$50,219.52
WILLIAMSCHRISTOPHERFirefighter 3/Paramedic$50,186.24
GROGANANDREWFirefighter 3$50,186.24
SALSMANISAACFirefighter 3$50,186.24
STRATTONWILLIAMPatrol Officer III -Detective$50,148.80
WILKINSCHRISTIANParks Rec Supervisor$49,952.24
DUNCANDAVIDPatrol Officer III$49,920.00
CURTISLARRYPatrol Officer III -Detective$49,920.00
BLANTONBRETTPatrol Officer III$49,920.00
LEWISJORDANPatrol Officer III$49,920.00
HOPPERJAMESSewer Tech 4$49,530.00
PENFIELDJONFirefighter 3$49,454.08
DEROSSETTEKELLIEE911 Telecommunicator 2$49,420.80
PUCKETTTIMMaintenance Tech IV -Sewer Dept$49,257.00
WOODCHRISTOPHERFire Sergeant/Paramedic$49,054.72
RICHCODIEFire Sergeant/Paramedic$49,054.72
HODGESDANIELPatrol Officer III$48,942.40
MANNSANTHONYSewer Tech 4$48,672.00
PERRYCINDYAdministrative Aide$48,672.00
GANNONEJASONPolice Sergeant$48,630.40
BURRISSMATTHEWMaintenance Tech IV -Sewer Dept$48,535.50
PARKERHOLLIEPublic Works Tech 4 - Streets$48,235.20
ADAMSRYANPublic Works Tech 4 - Streets$47,777.60
MCCONNELLJOSHUAPatrol Officer II$47,528.00
ROBINSONIVANPatrol Officer II$47,528.00
SLONEJUSTINPatrol Officer II$47,528.00
BENTLEYJONATHANPatrol Officer II$47,507.20
CARCAMOCARLOSPatrol Officer II$47,507.20
MCCAINZACHFirefighter 2$47,057.92
NOEMARTCode Enforcement Tech$46,862.40
OWENSTYLERPatrol Officer II$46,841.60
BROWNJOSHUAPatrol Officer II$46,800.00
WAINSCOTTKIMBERLYLicense Fee Administrator$46,663.50
HARTLEYGENAAdministrative Aide$46,663.50
GANOTESHARONAdministrative Aide$46,468.50
THURMANQUINCYPublic Works Tech 3 - Streets$46,425.60
DUNMIREJOSHUAFirefighter 2$46,325.76
MCCRYSTALJAMESFirefighter 2$46,325.76
STEVENSMATTFirefighter 2$46,325.76
SPAULDINGCODYFirefighter 2$46,325.76
SMITHERBRANDONFirefighter 2$46,259.20
BRADSHAWDEMETRIUSFirefighter 2$46,259.20
HALIBURTONEDWARDLaboratory Tech I$45,988.80
GULLERYSTEPHENFirefighter 2$45,893.12
PYLESPATRICKFirefighter 2$45,893.12
MJOSLEBENFirefighter 2$45,893.12
KORBYJOSEPHFirefighter 2$45,893.12
HICKEYKELBYFirefighter 2$45,893.12
HOSTETTERCHRISTOPHERFirefighter 2$45,893.12
TROXELLCLAYNeighborhood Inspector$45,727.50
HANODAVIDPlant Operator 3$45,718.40
CRAWFORDBRANDONMechanic 2$45,676.80
SMITHMATTHEWPatrol Officer II$45,448.00
HUMPHRIESANDREWPatrol Officer II$45,344.00
DEANJONATHANPatrol Officer II$45,344.00
KENDELLJOHNPatrol Officer II$45,344.00
QUIREDANIELPatrol Officer II$45,344.00
GONZALEZCRAIGPatrol Officer II$45,344.00
LIGHTFOOTTHOMASFirefighter 2$45,194.24
RHODUSJAREDFirefighter 2$45,194.24
HILLARDSAMUELFirefighter 2$45,194.24
BINGHAMJAMESPublic Works Tech 3 - Streets$45,115.20
CARNEYJAMESPatrol Officer II$44,886.40
JONESDAVIDLicense/Tax Enforcement Officer 2$44,869.50
BLAIRKENNETHFirefighter 2$44,728.32
BOSLEYMICHAELFirefighter 2$44,728.32
BROTHERSLOGANFirefighter 2$44,728.32
WARRENKYRONFirefighter 2$44,728.32
CAUDELLEAHFirefighter 2$44,728.32
WALKERJUSTINFirefighter 2$44,728.32
BRADLEYBRYCEFirefighter 2$44,728.32
ROBINSONTuckerFirefighter 2$44,728.32
STOCKANDREFirefighter 2$44,728.32
LONGREBECCAAdministrative Aide$44,499.00
BREWERANDREWFirefighter 2$44,262.40
MCCLAINWILLIAMPublic Works Tech 3 - Streets$44,200.00
MEANSJOHNPublic Works Tech 3 - SW$43,555.20
COLLETTSTUARTPublic Works Tech 3 - Streets$43,555.20
BAILEYNANCYParalegal$43,423.90
PUTTYJESSICAAccounting Specialist II$43,407.00
MERIWETHERKEVINPublic Works Tech 3 - Streets$43,368.00
ROBERTSRICHARDInterim Sewer Tech 3$43,348.50
OLIVERCLARENCEInterim Sewer Tech 3$43,348.50
JENNINGSJOHNPublic Works Tech 3 - Streets$43,347.20
UPTONSONYATransit Dispatcher 2$42,889.60
MARRACCINIMICHAELNeighborhood Inspector$42,666.00
SPENCERCHASITYE911 Telecommunicator 1 TAC$42,577.60
NIEDERBRACHWILLIAME911 Telecommunicator 1 TAC$42,536.00
PARKERBRADPublic Works Tech 3 - SW$42,286.40
FITZGERALDMARSHALLPlant Operator 3$42,224.00
PHILLIPSRICKYTransit Driver Full Time$42,099.20
GAINESCHRISTOPHERPatrol Officer I$41,912.00
KINGCHARLESPatrol Officer I$41,912.00
HAWKINSKERRYPatrol Officer I$41,912.00
CHILDERSAUSTINPatrol Officer I$41,912.00
JOHNSTONWILLIAMPatrol Officer I$41,912.00
WALLACESHAWNPatrol Officer I$41,912.00
SMITHHUNTERPatrol Officer I$41,912.00
MCALPINHEATHERFirefighter 1$41,766.40
POORANTHONYFirefighter 1$41,766.40
KLEINHENZMADISONFirefighter 1$41,766.40
MEJIA-OCHOACESARFirefighter 1$41,766.40
VALDIVIAVICTORFirefighter 1$41,766.40
TANOUSDAVIDFirefighter 1$41,766.40
BLANDFORDCHRISTOPHERFirefighter 1$41,766.40
HARRISMARKFirefighter 1$41,766.40
CORNETTMARCUSFirefighter 1$41,766.40
MORGANJORDONFirefighter 1$41,766.40
LIVSEYAMANDAFirefighter 1$41,766.40
WOOLDRIDGEFAYEAdministrative Aide$41,749.50
BARNESALICIAPatrol Officer I$41,724.80
SUTTONLOGANPatrol Officer I$41,724.80
MARTINMICHAELPatrol Officer I$41,724.80
AUBERRYTIMInterim Sewer Tech 3$41,203.50
HOWARDERNESTPublic Works Tech 3 - Streets$41,100.80
BYRDMAURICEPatrol Officer I$41,059.20
WILLIAMSJOSEPHPatrol Officer I$41,059.20
SANDERSONJOEPublic Works Tech 3 - Streets$40,601.60
JONESVICTORIAAdministrative Aide$40,289.60
MILLERAMANDAE911 Telecommunicator 1$40,268.80
LOMANBRANDONPublic Works Tech 3 - SW$40,227.20
GRIMESJONATHANMechanic I$40,040.00
GILLISPIEANIKKAE911 Telecommunicator 1$39,915.20
MITCHELLGAGEE911 Telecommunicator 1$39,915.20
DEANMYKAILAE911 Telecommunicator 1$39,915.20
DURHAMSHAYLAE911 Telecommunicator 1$39,436.80
HERALDABIGAILE911 Telecommunicator 1$39,374.40
EVERSOLETAYLORE911 Telecommunicator 1$39,374.40
COATESCLARATransit Dispatcher 2$39,249.60
GRAYBEALDUSTINPublic Works Tech 3 - Streets$38,625.60
CRAWFORDMIKESewer Tech 3$38,376.00
HOGANMICHAELPublic Works Tech 3 - SW$38,272.00
SMITHZACHPublic Works Tech 3 - Streets$38,272.00
KIRKDANIELPublic Works Tech 3 - SW$37,939.20
UNGERJOHNTransit Driver Full Time$37,710.40
SKAGGSJOSHUAPublic Works Tech 3 - Streets$37,523.20
STRATTONJAMESPublic Works Tech 3 - SW$37,502.40
GAYROGERPublic Works Tech 1 -Streets$37,356.80
MARCUMBELINDAAdministrative Aide - Public Works$37,303.50
LILLYKEVINTransit Driver Full Time$37,148.80
WILEYWESLEYPlant Operator 2$37,065.60
DAUMLORATransit Driver Full Time$36,795.20
SMITHJEFFREYTransit Driver Full Time W/Comp$36,795.20
SMITHBRUCETransit Driver Full Time$36,795.20
BEASLEYANITATransit Driver Full Time$36,795.20
RIDGEWAYROBERTPlant Operator I$36,691.20
WILSONJOSEPHPlant Operator I$36,628.80
WARNERJERELTransit Driver Full Time$36,067.20
ROGERSBRENDATransit Driver Full Time$36,067.20
SIMPSONDAVIDSewer Tech 2$35,451.00
SKAGGSKEVINTransit Driver Full Time - Non CDL$33,945.60
DELEONLEONATransit Driver Full Time$33,945.60
DOSSEDWARDPlant Operator I$33,675.20
SEMONESDAVIDPlant Operator I$33,321.60
HENRYDANIELPlant Operator I$33,321.60
CARPENTERWESLEYPublic Works Tech 2 -Streets$33,176.00
ELLISDEREKPublic Works Tech 2 -Streets$33,030.40
WILSONKELLYPublic Works Tech 2 -Streets$32,697.60
SUTHERLANDJARRODPublic Works Tech 2 -Streets$32,697.60
MILEYJUSTINPublic Works Tech 2 -Streets$32,697.60
WILSONBRADPublic Works Tech 2 -Streets$32,697.60
HEADSAMUELPublic Works Tech 2 -Streets$32,676.80
STANLEYJUSTINMaintenance Tech II -Sewer Dept.$31,746.00
CAUDLEBRANDONParks Golf Maintenance Worker$31,262.40
MARSTONCHRISTOPHERInterim Sewer Tech I$29,757.00
OBANIONLESLIESewer Tech I$29,308.50
MCGAUGHEYNIKOLAUSSewer Tech I$29,308.50
BOONEKYLEMaintenance Tech I-Sewer Dept$29,250.00
MURPHYRODNEYMaintenance Tech I-Sewer Dept$29,250.00

