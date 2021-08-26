This is the second installment of a series on salaries at four large local public agencies — Kentucky State University, the City of Frankfort, Franklin County government and the Frankfort Plant Board.
The State Journal recently received an open records request response revealing annual base salaries for 286 full-time City of Frankfort employees as of Aug. 10.
Some employees may have left or been hired by the city since this list was generated, and some salaries may have changed.
The salaries do not take into account fringe benefits, stipends, or any payments beyond the employee’s base salary.
Newly hired City Manager Laura Hagg is the highest-paid employee, making $140,000. Only five other city employees make more than $100,000.
The average annual base salary for a full-time employee is $51,656. The median household income for Franklin County, per the latest U.S. Census data, is $56,274. A State Journal analysis of salaries at Kentucky State University found that the average full-time employee there was making $58,570.
All told, base salaries account for $14,722,063. The city's total expense budget for this fiscal year is around $37 million.
Understanding the numbers
Human Resources Director Kathy Fields said that, compared to most peer municipalities like Shelbyville or Georgetown, Frankfort's salaries stack up relatively well.
But that doesn't paint the full picture, as private employers' retirement benefits have risen to meet or beat the retirement perks of municipal jobs in the state. For that and a myriad of other reasons, Fields said that applicant numbers have dwindled.
"Even thought I might ask Shelbyville or G-town, what you guys are paying and it seems in the ballpark, that still doesn’t address the issue that our candidate pools are shrinking," Fields said. "It really isn’t just ‘are we competitive against other cities?’ The City of Frankfort might be competitive with other cities, but nevertheless it seems we have to offer more."
Another factor for Frankfort compared to municipalities elsewhere is its proximity to large metropolitan areas like Louisville or Lexington, where average pay is higher.
"Where we’re positioned, people will spend the gas money to drive to Lexington, Louisville or Georgetown," Fields said. "There are plenty of options within a relatively short drive."
As for the gender breakdown of salaries, Fields noted that Frankfort was doing relatively well. The three highest paid employees — Hagg, City Attorney Laura Ross, and Finance Director Alicia Boyd — are all women. Nine of the top 20 highest paid employees are women.
When it comes to race and ethnicity, Fields said that the city has work to do. A State Journal report from last year showed that the city staff lagged behind Frankfort's population in terms of diversity. Though staff diversity numbers are improving, per Fields, pay disparity is still a major issue.
"We've got some representation with diversity among our highly paid employees, but we're still a little off the mark there," Fields said. "That kind of aligns with the fact as a whole we need to increase our racial diversity across the board. So I feel like that's likely to remedy itself as those numbers go up."
|Last Name
|First Name
|Default Jobs (HR)
|Base Annual Pay
|HAGG
|LAURA
|City Manager
|$140,000.12
|ROSS
|LAURA
|City Attorney
|$130,958.10
|BOYD
|ALICIA
|Finance Director
|$110,886.36
|ADAMS
|CHARLES
|Police Chief
|$106,037.62
|BRISCOE
|WAYNE
|Fire Chief
|$105,271.14
|HOGSTEN
|KENNETH
|Sewer Director
|$101,070.84
|RIPY
|BOBBY
|IT Director
|$97,899.62
|BEARD
|KATIE
|Public Works Director
|$96,808.14
|FIELDS
|KATHY
|HR Director
|$94,647.02
|HESSE
|MICHAEL
|Design Engineer
|$89,765.52
|COCKLEY
|ERIC
|Planning and Community Development
|$89,202.88
|PICKENS
|SHAWN
|Parks and Rec Director
|$89,182.60
|CALDWELL
|SHAUN
|Assistant Fire Chief
|$85,226.96
|ANDERSON
|SARA
|Deputy Director Public Works
|$83,759.00
|MAXWELL
|DONA
|City Clerk
|$81,922.10
|NAPIER
|DERRICK
|Assistant Police Chief
|$81,427.84
|HALL
|REBECCA
|Grants Manager
|$78,346.84
|AUBREY
|EDITH
|Assistant Police Chief
|$78,055.64
|THOMPSON
|CHARLES
|Fire Battalion Chief
|$77,542.40
|DISPONETTE
|ANGELA
|Deputy Director/Purchasing Agent
|$76,713.00
|ELLIS
|JUDD
|IT Deputy Director
|$75,543.00
|LAWSON
|JONATHAN
|Fire Battalion Chief
|$73,116.16
|FELTY
|MICHAEL
|Fire Battalion Chief/Paramedic
|$72,350.72
|CURTSINGER
|TRAVIS
|Police Captain
|$71,947.72
|BARKER
|ROBERT
|Deputy Director of Operations
|$71,831.24
|BOWMAN
|DUSTIN
|Police Captain
|$71,291.22
|PARKER
|JONATHAN
|Network Administrator
|$71,175.00
|HOCKENSMITH
|MICHAEL
|Parks Rec Deputy Director
|$71,104.02
|GIPSON
|DAVID
|Street Superintendent
|$71,008.86
|CHAPMAN
|MIKE
|Fleet Maintenance Superintendent
|$70,576.48
|MORGAN
|SCOTT
|Police Captain
|$69,906.72
|DUNMIRE
|JOEL
|Police Captain
|$69,885.40
|ROBERTS
|BYRON
|Sanitation Superintendent
|$69,095.00
|SEBASTIAN
|JOSEPH
|EMS Director/Paramedic
|$68,813.68
|SCHOOLEY
|KIRK
|Golf Pro Manager
|$67,524.86
|GROCE
|CARL
|Plant Superintendent
|$67,507.44
|FEY
|DANIEL
|Field Inspector II
|$66,904.50
|BIRENBERG
|VICKI
|Historic Preservation Officer
|$66,691.82
|LUTTRELL
|MARK
|Pump Maintenance Superintendent
|$66,570.66
|FROST
|RICHARD
|Fire Training Officer
|$66,475.50
|MARSHALL
|MATTHEW
|Fire Marshall Hazardous
|$66,300.00
|SCHMIDT
|THOMAS
|Police Lieutenant
|$66,040.00
|GEBHART
|GARY
|Fire Captain/Paramedic
|$65,262.08
|HALL
|JENNIFER
|Transit Superintendent
|$65,063.18
|TRACY
|DARRELL
|Police Lieutenant
|$64,688.00
|WISE
|JERRY
|Patrol Officer III
|$64,292.80
|COURTNEY
|ROBERT
|Patrol Officer III -Detective
|$63,648.00
|REDMON
|BYRON
|Patrol Officer III
|$63,648.00
|MONROE
|JASON
|Fire Captain/Paramedic
|$63,609.00
|KING
|WILLIAM
|Police Lieutenant
|$63,481.60
|MEYER
|J.
|Fire Captain/Paramedic
|$63,365.12
|SIMPSON
|ERIK
|Fire Captain/Paramedic
|$63,365.12
|KEITH
|KENNETH
|Police Lieutenant
|$62,816.00
|FLORA
|STEVEN
|Fire Captain/Paramedic
|$62,732.80
|BARNETT
|KENNETH
|Fire Captain/Paramedic
|$62,133.76
|KYLE
|JOSH
|Fire Captain
|$62,033.92
|CLAYTON
|PATRICK
|Fire Captain/Paramedic
|$61,401.60
|MITCHELL
|JONATHAN
|Fire Captain/Paramedic
|$60,869.12
|BROOKS
|PATRICK
|Police Lieutenant
|$60,361.60
|CARPENTER
|JOHNNY
|Fire Captain/Paramedic
|$59,571.20
|SOUTHWORTH
|DALE
|Fire Sergeant
|$58,839.04
|HECKER
|BLAIR
|Project Specialist/Community Engagem
|$58,084.00
|GILKISON
|RICHARD
|Fire Sergeant
|$57,774.08
|HOCKENSMITH
|JONATHAN
|Parks Rec Supervisor
|$57,177.12
|WALKER
|MARY
|Fire Sergeant/Paramedic
|$57,141.76
|SMITHER
|TODD
|Police Sergeant
|$57,096.00
|FARIS
|ANDREW
|Building Maintenance Foreman
|$56,555.20
|FALLIS
|COURTNEY
|GIS Technician
|$56,101.50
|MCFARLAND
|WILLIAM
|Firefighter 3
|$55,976.96
|CURRY
|ADAM
|Golf Course Superintendent
|$55,937.44
|BROWN
|TOMBA
|E911 Telecommunicator 2 TAC
|$55,848.00
|ROBERTS
|JEFF
|Patrol Officer III
|$55,411.20
|GRAVES
|BILLY
|Police Sergeant
|$55,369.60
|ADAMS
|RANDY
|Field Inspector II
|$55,341.00
|DOSS
|DANIEL
|Street Foreman
|$55,203.20
|WOOLDRIDGE
|JESSICA
|Administrative Aide
|$55,126.50
|EDINGTON
|WILLIAM
|Sanitation Foreman - SW
|$55,057.60
|GILL
|BEN
|Pre-Treatment Coordinator/Chemist
|$54,922.92
|WHITE
|KIM
|HR Specialist
|$54,736.50
|MARTIN
|CHRISTOPHER
|Pump Maintenance Foreman
|$54,366.00
|WATTS
|CASEY
|Fire Sergeant
|$54,346.24
|MUSIC
|W.
|Police Sergeant
|$54,204.80
|VARNER
|JOHN
|Garage Foreman
|$54,121.60
|WATSON
|STEPHEN
|Senior Building Inspector
|$54,073.50
|HOCKENSMITH
|MELANIE
|Collection Maintenance Foreman
|$53,976.00
|WOMACK
|BRANDON
|Firefighter 3
|$53,913.60
|LICKLITER
|BLAN
|Mechanic 3
|$53,892.80
|INGLE
|DAVID
|Patrol Officer III -Detective
|$53,892.80
|PRESLEY
|JONATHAN
|Patrol Officer III
|$53,788.80
|NEWNAM
|DAVID
|Parks Rec Supervisor
|$53,327.56
|HANKINS
|DARIUS
|Patrol Officer III -Detective
|$53,310.40
|MILLER
|WILLIAM
|Senior Community Planner
|$53,295.06
|CUNNINGHAM
|ALEXANDRA
|Parks Rec Supervisor
|$53,055.34
|DEAN
|DONALD
|Licensed Electrician
|$52,923.00
|BELCHER
|JEFFREY
|Police Sergeant
|$52,332.80
|BROOKER
|CHRISTIAN
|Firefighter 3
|$52,249.60
|WILEY
|EDDIE
|Public Works Tech 4 - Streets
|$52,249.60
|AUSTIN
|RAYMOND
|Mechanic 3
|$52,187.20
|WILLETT
|ANDREW
|Fire Sergeant
|$52,183.04
|BAKER
|JOSHUA
|Patrol Officer III -Detective
|$52,145.60
|HASKEN-WAGNER
|ELEANOR
|Museum and Historic Sites Supervisor -
|$52,000.00
|BULLARD
|DANIEL
|Patrol Officer III -Detective
|$51,729.60
|DUNCAN
|JOSHUA
|Fire Sergeant/Paramedic
|$51,683.84
|FIEGEL
|ANDREW
|Fire Sergeant
|$51,417.60
|SWORD
|PATRICK
|Fire Sergeant
|$51,384.32
|STANDIFER
|STEVEN
|E911 Telecommunicator 2
|$51,334.40
|KLING
|SETH
|Transit Foreman
|$51,334.40
|KYLES
|STEPHEN
|Police Sergeant
|$51,084.80
|HARDISON
|FREDIA
|Payroll Specialist
|$51,000.04
|PHILLIPS
|JEFFREY
|Licensed Electrician
|$50,914.50
|CLARK
|NIESAH
|Lab Tech IV
|$50,797.50
|BASSE
|SAMIEL
|Firefighter 3
|$50,718.72
|WILKERSON
|GARY
|Fire Sergeant
|$50,685.44
|DAVIS
|MAX
|Fire Sergeant/Paramedic
|$50,685.44
|BASTIN
|JOSHUA
|Patrol Officer III
|$50,648.00
|RICHARDSON
|RAY
|Engineering Tech I
|$50,427.00
|MINK
|BRIA-KYLENE
|Firefighter 3
|$50,219.52
|WILLIAMS
|CHRISTOPHER
|Firefighter 3/Paramedic
|$50,186.24
|GROGAN
|ANDREW
|Firefighter 3
|$50,186.24
|SALSMAN
|ISAAC
|Firefighter 3
|$50,186.24
|STRATTON
|WILLIAM
|Patrol Officer III -Detective
|$50,148.80
|WILKINS
|CHRISTIAN
|Parks Rec Supervisor
|$49,952.24
|DUNCAN
|DAVID
|Patrol Officer III
|$49,920.00
|CURTIS
|LARRY
|Patrol Officer III -Detective
|$49,920.00
|BLANTON
|BRETT
|Patrol Officer III
|$49,920.00
|LEWIS
|JORDAN
|Patrol Officer III
|$49,920.00
|HOPPER
|JAMES
|Sewer Tech 4
|$49,530.00
|PENFIELD
|JON
|Firefighter 3
|$49,454.08
|DEROSSETTE
|KELLIE
|E911 Telecommunicator 2
|$49,420.80
|PUCKETT
|TIM
|Maintenance Tech IV -Sewer Dept
|$49,257.00
|WOOD
|CHRISTOPHER
|Fire Sergeant/Paramedic
|$49,054.72
|RICH
|CODIE
|Fire Sergeant/Paramedic
|$49,054.72
|HODGES
|DANIEL
|Patrol Officer III
|$48,942.40
|MANNS
|ANTHONY
|Sewer Tech 4
|$48,672.00
|PERRY
|CINDY
|Administrative Aide
|$48,672.00
|GANNONE
|JASON
|Police Sergeant
|$48,630.40
|BURRISS
|MATTHEW
|Maintenance Tech IV -Sewer Dept
|$48,535.50
|PARKER
|HOLLIE
|Public Works Tech 4 - Streets
|$48,235.20
|ADAMS
|RYAN
|Public Works Tech 4 - Streets
|$47,777.60
|MCCONNELL
|JOSHUA
|Patrol Officer II
|$47,528.00
|ROBINSON
|IVAN
|Patrol Officer II
|$47,528.00
|SLONE
|JUSTIN
|Patrol Officer II
|$47,528.00
|BENTLEY
|JONATHAN
|Patrol Officer II
|$47,507.20
|CARCAMO
|CARLOS
|Patrol Officer II
|$47,507.20
|MCCAIN
|ZACH
|Firefighter 2
|$47,057.92
|NOE
|MART
|Code Enforcement Tech
|$46,862.40
|OWENS
|TYLER
|Patrol Officer II
|$46,841.60
|BROWN
|JOSHUA
|Patrol Officer II
|$46,800.00
|WAINSCOTT
|KIMBERLY
|License Fee Administrator
|$46,663.50
|HARTLEY
|GENA
|Administrative Aide
|$46,663.50
|GANOTE
|SHARON
|Administrative Aide
|$46,468.50
|THURMAN
|QUINCY
|Public Works Tech 3 - Streets
|$46,425.60
|DUNMIRE
|JOSHUA
|Firefighter 2
|$46,325.76
|MCCRYSTAL
|JAMES
|Firefighter 2
|$46,325.76
|STEVENS
|MATT
|Firefighter 2
|$46,325.76
|SPAULDING
|CODY
|Firefighter 2
|$46,325.76
|SMITHER
|BRANDON
|Firefighter 2
|$46,259.20
|BRADSHAW
|DEMETRIUS
|Firefighter 2
|$46,259.20
|HALIBURTON
|EDWARD
|Laboratory Tech I
|$45,988.80
|GULLERY
|STEPHEN
|Firefighter 2
|$45,893.12
|PYLES
|PATRICK
|Firefighter 2
|$45,893.12
|MJOS
|LEBEN
|Firefighter 2
|$45,893.12
|KORBY
|JOSEPH
|Firefighter 2
|$45,893.12
|HICKEY
|KELBY
|Firefighter 2
|$45,893.12
|HOSTETTER
|CHRISTOPHER
|Firefighter 2
|$45,893.12
|TROXELL
|CLAY
|Neighborhood Inspector
|$45,727.50
|HANO
|DAVID
|Plant Operator 3
|$45,718.40
|CRAWFORD
|BRANDON
|Mechanic 2
|$45,676.80
|SMITH
|MATTHEW
|Patrol Officer II
|$45,448.00
|HUMPHRIES
|ANDREW
|Patrol Officer II
|$45,344.00
|DEAN
|JONATHAN
|Patrol Officer II
|$45,344.00
|KENDELL
|JOHN
|Patrol Officer II
|$45,344.00
|QUIRE
|DANIEL
|Patrol Officer II
|$45,344.00
|GONZALEZ
|CRAIG
|Patrol Officer II
|$45,344.00
|LIGHTFOOT
|THOMAS
|Firefighter 2
|$45,194.24
|RHODUS
|JARED
|Firefighter 2
|$45,194.24
|HILLARD
|SAMUEL
|Firefighter 2
|$45,194.24
|BINGHAM
|JAMES
|Public Works Tech 3 - Streets
|$45,115.20
|CARNEY
|JAMES
|Patrol Officer II
|$44,886.40
|JONES
|DAVID
|License/Tax Enforcement Officer 2
|$44,869.50
|BLAIR
|KENNETH
|Firefighter 2
|$44,728.32
|BOSLEY
|MICHAEL
|Firefighter 2
|$44,728.32
|BROTHERS
|LOGAN
|Firefighter 2
|$44,728.32
|WARREN
|KYRON
|Firefighter 2
|$44,728.32
|CAUDEL
|LEAH
|Firefighter 2
|$44,728.32
|WALKER
|JUSTIN
|Firefighter 2
|$44,728.32
|BRADLEY
|BRYCE
|Firefighter 2
|$44,728.32
|ROBINSON
|Tucker
|Firefighter 2
|$44,728.32
|STOCK
|ANDRE
|Firefighter 2
|$44,728.32
|LONG
|REBECCA
|Administrative Aide
|$44,499.00
|BREWER
|ANDREW
|Firefighter 2
|$44,262.40
|MCCLAIN
|WILLIAM
|Public Works Tech 3 - Streets
|$44,200.00
|MEANS
|JOHN
|Public Works Tech 3 - SW
|$43,555.20
|COLLETT
|STUART
|Public Works Tech 3 - Streets
|$43,555.20
|BAILEY
|NANCY
|Paralegal
|$43,423.90
|PUTTY
|JESSICA
|Accounting Specialist II
|$43,407.00
|MERIWETHER
|KEVIN
|Public Works Tech 3 - Streets
|$43,368.00
|ROBERTS
|RICHARD
|Interim Sewer Tech 3
|$43,348.50
|OLIVER
|CLARENCE
|Interim Sewer Tech 3
|$43,348.50
|JENNINGS
|JOHN
|Public Works Tech 3 - Streets
|$43,347.20
|UPTON
|SONYA
|Transit Dispatcher 2
|$42,889.60
|MARRACCINI
|MICHAEL
|Neighborhood Inspector
|$42,666.00
|SPENCER
|CHASITY
|E911 Telecommunicator 1 TAC
|$42,577.60
|NIEDERBRACH
|WILLIAM
|E911 Telecommunicator 1 TAC
|$42,536.00
|PARKER
|BRAD
|Public Works Tech 3 - SW
|$42,286.40
|FITZGERALD
|MARSHALL
|Plant Operator 3
|$42,224.00
|PHILLIPS
|RICKY
|Transit Driver Full Time
|$42,099.20
|GAINES
|CHRISTOPHER
|Patrol Officer I
|$41,912.00
|KING
|CHARLES
|Patrol Officer I
|$41,912.00
|HAWKINS
|KERRY
|Patrol Officer I
|$41,912.00
|CHILDERS
|AUSTIN
|Patrol Officer I
|$41,912.00
|JOHNSTON
|WILLIAM
|Patrol Officer I
|$41,912.00
|WALLACE
|SHAWN
|Patrol Officer I
|$41,912.00
|SMITH
|HUNTER
|Patrol Officer I
|$41,912.00
|MCALPIN
|HEATHER
|Firefighter 1
|$41,766.40
|POOR
|ANTHONY
|Firefighter 1
|$41,766.40
|KLEINHENZ
|MADISON
|Firefighter 1
|$41,766.40
|MEJIA-OCHOA
|CESAR
|Firefighter 1
|$41,766.40
|VALDIVIA
|VICTOR
|Firefighter 1
|$41,766.40
|TANOUS
|DAVID
|Firefighter 1
|$41,766.40
|BLANDFORD
|CHRISTOPHER
|Firefighter 1
|$41,766.40
|HARRIS
|MARK
|Firefighter 1
|$41,766.40
|CORNETT
|MARCUS
|Firefighter 1
|$41,766.40
|MORGAN
|JORDON
|Firefighter 1
|$41,766.40
|LIVSEY
|AMANDA
|Firefighter 1
|$41,766.40
|WOOLDRIDGE
|FAYE
|Administrative Aide
|$41,749.50
|BARNES
|ALICIA
|Patrol Officer I
|$41,724.80
|SUTTON
|LOGAN
|Patrol Officer I
|$41,724.80
|MARTIN
|MICHAEL
|Patrol Officer I
|$41,724.80
|AUBERRY
|TIM
|Interim Sewer Tech 3
|$41,203.50
|HOWARD
|ERNEST
|Public Works Tech 3 - Streets
|$41,100.80
|BYRD
|MAURICE
|Patrol Officer I
|$41,059.20
|WILLIAMS
|JOSEPH
|Patrol Officer I
|$41,059.20
|SANDERSON
|JOE
|Public Works Tech 3 - Streets
|$40,601.60
|JONES
|VICTORIA
|Administrative Aide
|$40,289.60
|MILLER
|AMANDA
|E911 Telecommunicator 1
|$40,268.80
|LOMAN
|BRANDON
|Public Works Tech 3 - SW
|$40,227.20
|GRIMES
|JONATHAN
|Mechanic I
|$40,040.00
|GILLISPIE
|ANIKKA
|E911 Telecommunicator 1
|$39,915.20
|MITCHELL
|GAGE
|E911 Telecommunicator 1
|$39,915.20
|DEAN
|MYKAILA
|E911 Telecommunicator 1
|$39,915.20
|DURHAM
|SHAYLA
|E911 Telecommunicator 1
|$39,436.80
|HERALD
|ABIGAIL
|E911 Telecommunicator 1
|$39,374.40
|EVERSOLE
|TAYLOR
|E911 Telecommunicator 1
|$39,374.40
|COATES
|CLARA
|Transit Dispatcher 2
|$39,249.60
|GRAYBEAL
|DUSTIN
|Public Works Tech 3 - Streets
|$38,625.60
|CRAWFORD
|MIKE
|Sewer Tech 3
|$38,376.00
|HOGAN
|MICHAEL
|Public Works Tech 3 - SW
|$38,272.00
|SMITH
|ZACH
|Public Works Tech 3 - Streets
|$38,272.00
|KIRK
|DANIEL
|Public Works Tech 3 - SW
|$37,939.20
|UNGER
|JOHN
|Transit Driver Full Time
|$37,710.40
|SKAGGS
|JOSHUA
|Public Works Tech 3 - Streets
|$37,523.20
|STRATTON
|JAMES
|Public Works Tech 3 - SW
|$37,502.40
|GAY
|ROGER
|Public Works Tech 1 -Streets
|$37,356.80
|MARCUM
|BELINDA
|Administrative Aide - Public Works
|$37,303.50
|LILLY
|KEVIN
|Transit Driver Full Time
|$37,148.80
|WILEY
|WESLEY
|Plant Operator 2
|$37,065.60
|DAUM
|LORA
|Transit Driver Full Time
|$36,795.20
|SMITH
|JEFFREY
|Transit Driver Full Time W/Comp
|$36,795.20
|SMITH
|BRUCE
|Transit Driver Full Time
|$36,795.20
|BEASLEY
|ANITA
|Transit Driver Full Time
|$36,795.20
|RIDGEWAY
|ROBERT
|Plant Operator I
|$36,691.20
|WILSON
|JOSEPH
|Plant Operator I
|$36,628.80
|WARNER
|JEREL
|Transit Driver Full Time
|$36,067.20
|ROGERS
|BRENDA
|Transit Driver Full Time
|$36,067.20
|SIMPSON
|DAVID
|Sewer Tech 2
|$35,451.00
|SKAGGS
|KEVIN
|Transit Driver Full Time - Non CDL
|$33,945.60
|DELEON
|LEONA
|Transit Driver Full Time
|$33,945.60
|DOSS
|EDWARD
|Plant Operator I
|$33,675.20
|SEMONES
|DAVID
|Plant Operator I
|$33,321.60
|HENRY
|DANIEL
|Plant Operator I
|$33,321.60
|CARPENTER
|WESLEY
|Public Works Tech 2 -Streets
|$33,176.00
|ELLIS
|DEREK
|Public Works Tech 2 -Streets
|$33,030.40
|WILSON
|KELLY
|Public Works Tech 2 -Streets
|$32,697.60
|SUTHERLAND
|JARROD
|Public Works Tech 2 -Streets
|$32,697.60
|MILEY
|JUSTIN
|Public Works Tech 2 -Streets
|$32,697.60
|WILSON
|BRAD
|Public Works Tech 2 -Streets
|$32,697.60
|HEAD
|SAMUEL
|Public Works Tech 2 -Streets
|$32,676.80
|STANLEY
|JUSTIN
|Maintenance Tech II -Sewer Dept.
|$31,746.00
|CAUDLE
|BRANDON
|Parks Golf Maintenance Worker
|$31,262.40
|MARSTON
|CHRISTOPHER
|Interim Sewer Tech I
|$29,757.00
|OBANION
|LESLIE
|Sewer Tech I
|$29,308.50
|MCGAUGHEY
|NIKOLAUS
|Sewer Tech I
|$29,308.50
|BOONE
|KYLE
|Maintenance Tech I-Sewer Dept
|$29,250.00
|MURPHY
|RODNEY
|Maintenance Tech I-Sewer Dept
|$29,250.00
