Budget season is quickly approaching for local governments, as the next fiscal year begins in July.

Because of that, the City of Frankfort is asking citizens input on its budget process, with a particular eye on high-profile capital projects that may get pursued such as building a state-mandated parking garage on the now-vacant Parcel B land downtown, rehabbing or rebuilding the Broadway Bridge and developing the riverfront property at Blanton’s Landing.

The survey can be completed on the city’s Frankly Speaking website, https://franklyspeakingky.com/ 

Community Engagement Project Manager Blair Hecker said that the city had hoped to do a similar outreach program regarding the budget last year, but that the developing situation regarding COVID-19 thwarted their plans.

The survey focused both on capital projects as well as funding mechanisms for such projects. 

“Obviously, the goal is that we want all these things to happen, but there's going to have to be some sort of priority given or order so we can figure out financing and all of that,” Hecker said. “We want this to be a way that everyone could look into it and evaluate to give us what their priorities were.”

In one survey question, the city asks residents to imagine the city only has a certain amount of points to allocate to certain projects. Blanton’s Landing is assigned 18 points. Building a new Broadway Bridge and rehabbing it are 3 points and 5 points, respectively. The latest projections provided by the city estimated a rehabbed bridge would cost about $4.9 million while a new one would cost around $2.8 million.

A new downtown fire station, which has been a suggested use for the former Pic-Pac building purchased by the city, was assigned 6 points in the questionnaire, while the city’s proposed transit facility — much of which will likely be grant-funded — was assigned 4 points.

From a fiscal standpoint, the survey also asks what categories of spending one would be most comfortable with as well as which projects for which one might support raising taxes.

Some residents complained about the scope of the survey, providing only five options regarding four different capital projects.

South Frankfort resident Mike Fitzpatrick said that he thought there was an “agenda” in the projects chosen for the public to comment on. Sam Marcus, Franklin County Humane Society president, said that the city should focus on completing projects like the animal shelter.

“Can we complete some projects first?” Marcus asked. “Most notably the new animal shelter!”

Hecker said that the city wanted to focus on the big projects that are prominent in public discourse.

“I would like to see us have this type of budget survey become an annual thing,” Hecker said. “We do this budget process every year, and are going to be having a lot more of these capital projects and considerations. I think there's a lot of value in discussing.”

The survey also has attachments that show the city’s current fiscal year budget, a breakdown of general fund allocations and documents regarding the potential development of the former Capital Plaza land known as Parcels B and C downtown.

