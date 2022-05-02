The City of Frankfort has a new downtown parking operator.
The city commission unanimously approved a contract with LAZ Parking Midwest LLC at last week’s voting meeting.
The company was selected from a pool of four respondents to the city’s request for proposals (RFP) that was sent out earlier this year. The selection committee interviewed the top two candidates and engaged in negotiations with LAZ Parking Midwest LLC.
Services of the parking operator include operation of the city-owned Ann Street garage, as well as maintenance, cleaning, lighting, the elevator, signage and marketing materials; downtown on-street parking enforcement ambassadors; parking advisory group; improved parking program resources and parking data tracking.
“Through this whole process we have looked at improving operation of the garage, but also incorporating that with how we a little more actively have an operator that manages all our on-street parking, messaging, education — the whole package including public outreach,” Eric Cockley, director of planning and community development, told the city commission during a March meeting.
As part of outreach and education, the parking operator will start a parking-specific webpage as part of city website, which will include information on payment for tickets, monthly rentals for the garage, maps and hours of parking zones.
According to the contract, there will be one full-time parking manager based in Frankfort who will work five days a week and manage the city’s market. There will also be one part-time parking ambassador working five days a week before transitioning to two part-timers once the program gets ramped up.
The parking operator budget would be $218,000 for a three-year term starting June 1 with the potential for two additional one-year extensions.
Numbers from 2019 indicate that the cost of operating the city’s garage is $125,000 in addition to approximately $44,000 that is spent on enforcement for a total of roughly $169,000.
In 2019 the garage generated more revenue than it cost to operate bringing in $138,500, but that is not always the case. Cockley noted earlier this year that revenue generated from the garage and tickets that are issued are unlikely to cover the cost of the new parking operator.
Those cost estimates vary from year to year and during the pandemic the numbers were affected due to a decrease in demand.
“Part of the goals of doing this are only for now improving parking use because right now we by and large don’t have a parking volume problem, but we have so many projects happening and hopefully continue to happen. The goal is to prepare ourselves to best deal with a future parking problem generated from all our downtown investment and tourism,” Cockley told the city commission in March.
The contract was approved as part of the consent agenda and no discussion took place.
