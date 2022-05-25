Frankfort Transit will soon be asking the public for input into where to locate new bus shelters.

The city commission on Monday unanimously approved a request to purchase five bus shelters from Brasco International at a cost of $44,125. It was the lowest bid of three that the city received — with a bid from Columbia Equipment coming in at $86,750 and a third that didn’t meet project specifications.

In addition to an online survey on the Frankfort Public Transit Facebook page, the department plans to offer paper surveys on its buses. A public meeting will be held this summer.

“After gaining public opinion, we will make a final determination on shelter locations for this phase,” Frankfort Transit Superintendent Jennifer Hall told The State Journal.

Passengers wait to board the Fast Connect Purple Route bus at the Wilkinson Boulevard South bus shelter in this State Journal file photo.

Bus shelters will be added in three phases. The first phase was completed a little over two years ago and includes shelters that were added at Kroger West, the Social Security Office on Flynn Avenue, Eastwood Shopping Center on Versailles Road and Dollar General on Holmes Street.

“We do have some locations that have been previously suggested that will be included on the survey and during the public meeting,” Hall added.

Those locations are:

• CVS on Limestone Drive

• Domino’s on Woodhill Lane

• ALDI on Kings Daughters Drive

• Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive

• Steadmantown Lane at Powhatan Trail

• CVS on East Main Street

• General Rental Center on Louisville Road

• Lowe’s on Leonardwood Drive

Currently, there are benches at CVS on Limestone Drive and General Rental Center on Louisville Road. There are also cement pads at ALDI on Kings Daughters Drive and Lowe’s on Leonardwood Drive.

Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge inquired about adding a bus shelter on Leawood Drive or Deepwood Drive.

“I know a lot of people are trying to get a bus shelter or a bus stop near the Leawood (Square) Apartments because there are some people that have some physical handicaps and things of that nature. People are walking all the way up in the pouring rain and that is a huge area of people who don’t own a lot of vehicles in that area,” she remarked.

“Is it possible for us to look at that again to see if there could be a bus stop that could go around Capital Day School?”

Public Works Director Katie Beard replied that it is something that can be looked into.

“There is a phase three,” she explained. “When we set up this contract, it was for 15 total shelters and we’ve done five and now five more and then five more.”

Funding for the bus shelters will come from the transportation improvement account and will be reimbursed through grant money provided by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

