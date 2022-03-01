In addition to unanimously approving the strategic plan at Monday’s meeting, the Frankfort City Commission also extended the contract of the strategic initiatives consultant.

Penny Peavler, who grew up in the capital city, was granted a yearlong contract as the city’s strategic initiatives consultant in 2021 with the option of two one-year extensions.

“I’m very pleased with the work with Penny so far from facilitating the strategic plan, activating our arts master plan, bringing us the Paddocks development which the Board of Commissioners just voted on for the development plan and so much more,” stated City Manager Laura Hagg, who added that staff recommends that Peavler continue in the position.

“I look forward to her continuing her efforts with business traction and development, strategic communications, activation of our downtown master plan among many other activities.”

On the eve of Peavler’s contract expiring, city leaders prolonged it for another year, despite a motion by Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge to delay approving the contract until the March voting meeting.

“This is a huge contract at $84,000. I’m asking to table this just until March and for us to have Penny give us a presentation of all the things that she has completed, all the things she has going on now that are moving forward,” she said. “So we can give our community a briefing of how important that we see that this position is.”

Waldridge requested that Peavler present her prior and ongoing projects at the March work session and for city leaders to vote on extending her contract at next month’s voting meeting, but the motion failed for lack of a second.

According to the contract, the scope of work for the strategic initiatives consultant position includes integrating policy, government relations and communications into the city’s long-term planning and strategic initiatives; working to boost economic development and acting as the commission’s liaison with Kentucky Capital Development Corp., Frankfort Tourism, Downtown Frankfort Inc. and the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce to ensure that the city’s goals are met; acting as liaison between the commission and the state and other key business leaders and entities across Kentucky; and guiding the implementation of the five-year strategic plan by ensuring that city leaders and staff priorities and work plans are tied to the plan with particular emphasis on communications and brand identity.

Peavler’s work will also focus on community recruitment and retention efforts including:

• Recruiting a downtown grocery store;

• Developing/relocating a business incubator;

• Making Frankfort a hub for growing virtual/remote workforce, including an emphasis on creative/tech backgrounds and overseeing the Remote Frankfort Initiative;

• Strengthening ties with Buffalo Trace Distillery, Jim Beam and Castle & Key by creating a store/visitor center downtown and overseeing plans to connect Buffalo Trace to downtown through a reimagined Wilkinson Boulevard;

• Attracting a flagship/brand name hotel downtown;

• Connecting Frankfort, Louisville and Lexington via a passenger rail service;

• Attracting visitor-focused businesses, restaurants and a new convention space/center;

• Continuing to activate the downtown master plan and riverfront development plan;

• Enticing other amenities and businesses that the Board of Commissioners deem complementary to the downtown master and riverfront development plans.

Peavler reports to Hagg and provides a quarterly progress update to the city commission. Her compensation is $7,000 per month.

Though she ultimately voted to OK the contract, Waldridge continued to request a list of Peavler’s accomplishments over the past year.

“I think some of our staff and some of our residents have had concerns and I think it’s really easy for Penny to put out a presentation of what she has completed this year and what goals and objectives we have for her in 2022,” she explained.

“Moving forward, spending so much money we need an update,” Waldridge added. “It’s not something that just shows up on an agenda to be approved. I think we need an update before we sign off on another agreement and I was very surprised to see it up on here since there wasn’t a presentation at the last meeting.”

After city leaders moved to approve Peavler’s contract, Mayor Layne Wilkerson said he was pleased with the effort and work that she has done.

“When we first started this last year, this was the first time the city had done something like this and it was new to all of us and we didn’t quite know what the scope would be,” he added.

“But now that we’re going into the second year I think we have a solid foundation. I think it’s very worthwhile and worth every penny — no pun intended.”

