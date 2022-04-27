Frankfort Fire Station No. 1 will be a two-story structure at the intersection of West Second and Steele streets.
In a unanimous decision, the city commission on Monday approved the two-story facility over a three-story option, which would have included a training addition on the third floor.
Previously, city staff met individually with members of the Board of Commissioners to tour the current fire station and discuss the needs for a new station. In November, city leaders also allocated $100,000 for the completion of final studies for the new fire station.
“After discussions with (Frankfort Fire) Chief Wayne Briscoe and Finance Director Alicia Boyd and doing a cost-benefit analysis, we realized that it was better to have a two-story fire station rather than the three-story fire station,” City Manager Laura Hagg said.
“We would also probably save conservatively $2 to $2.5 million and realize significant savings over the bond payment,” she added. “At the same time, we would like to put forward, probably in fiscal year 2023 budget, that savings would be used to renovate the Bridge Street facility to make it fully usable so we can expand our training offerings there.”
Briscoe noted that the addition of a third story was “probably wishful thinking” and that fiscal dollars would be put to better use renovating the basement of the current facility, which is currently unusable, to make a larger classroom and break-out rooms.
Conservative estimates to renovate the current training facility is between $300,000 and $350,000.
“A two-story firehouse gets us what we need, gets us what we need for the future for the next hopefully 50, 60 years in the return on investment. By renovating and expanding into the basement, I think it will give us sufficient room to continue our educational needs that we’ve got.”
Currently, the fire station shares a building with City Hall and YesArts. The facility was originally built in the early 1900s as the Frankfort Buick Company. It was converted into City Hall and fire station No. 1 in 1958, when the station was relocated from West Main Street.
Over the last 60+ years, Briscoe previously told city leaders, the size of fire vehicles, staffing demands and service delivery has changed and created significant limitations on the fire department.
Right now, the bunks are not separated properly from the apparatus bays, according to National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards, and are located directly behind the bays. There is also only one way into the room from the bays.
In addition, the bunkroom and bathrooms are too small for the number of staff and not divided into separate living areas for males and females.
Newly-appointed Commissioner Anna Marie Rosen asked Briscoe how the old location will be utilized once the fire department moves into the new location.
“Back in 2017 we did the feasibility study that covered both the existing fire station and City Hall and that is a design layout that expands City Hall over to the fire station to allow for a redesign of city hall,” Briscoe responded, adding that ultimately the decision of the City Hall design would fall on commissioners.
That feasibility study, which was conducted by Lexington-based architectural company Brandstetter Carroll Inc., consisted of analyzing the existing fire station, conducting a facility space needs study, gathering public input on fire department services and conducting a site selection study to identify possible locations for a new station.
Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge inquired whether the new fire station will incorporate elements of clean energy and sustainability.
“I think in the earmarks we requested from (Kentucky Representative) Andy Barr we put that at the forefront. We’ve been working to see what grant funding we can get and then we’ll start to get the green energy portions,” Briscoe said. “Once we make a final decision we can start branching out and getting exact cost estimations and what we can push for as far as grant funding, but that was in the last request we sent out for earmarks.”
Mayor Layne Wilkerson asked about the timeline for the project.
“I do believe we are still shooting for the July point when we’ll have all the documents to push for a bid and really see where this project is going to land and go forward from there,” Briscoe remarked, adding that he will come back to the city commission for the final design before he pushes for construction documents, which could be in June.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.