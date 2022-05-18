The City of Frankfort has never had an ordinance governing telecommunications franchises, but with a new telecom company planning to enter the local market it soon might.
The city was approached by OpenFiber Kentucky, a Louisville-based business looking to install a fiber network to provide high-speed internet and other services to various businesses in Frankfort.
For several years, consultant Linda Ain has been working with the city to develop an ordinance to govern telecommunications franchises, City Solicitor Laura Ross told the city commission at its May 9 meeting.
“They are wanting to be able to put their fiber in the city rights of way (ROW),” she explained, adding that the telecom industry is very highly regulated at the federal level.
A franchise is a right or special privilege granted by a government entity to a party to do some act which the party could not legally do without permission — such as use of the rights of way.
In return for allowing a utility or other such entity to use its ROW, the city can implement certain requirements that companies must meet prior to obtaining a franchise.
In other words, an ordinance would set forth rules and responsibilities for those entering the market.
“This company is going to come and we want to be able to put in controls, especially in light of all of our new construction projects such as the TIGER project and others that are going to be happening,” Ross added.
In 2005 the General Assembly enacted telecommunications tax reform that eliminated cities’ ability to charge franchise fees. A year later cities began receiving monthly distributions of state telecommunications tax receipts in lieu of local franchise fee collection.
But in 2017, the Kentucky Supreme Court reinstated the cities’ ability to collect telecom franchise fees. Currently, cities can choose to either charge these fees or to receive the monthly distribution amounts from the state tax.
If city leaders choose to implement a local franchise fee, it will automatically forfeit the state distribution. Usually it is not beneficial financially to forego the state distribution in favor of the local fee.
According to Ross, Frankfort receives roughly $32,000 per year from the state telecommunications tax distribution. She noted that any revenue received from local franchise fees would not meet or exceed the amount currently received from the state and would therefore not be financially beneficial.
The proposed draft ordinance, which was reviewed and OK’d by the Frankfort Plant Board, does not require a local fee as written. However, the city does retain that right if the need arises and it becomes clear that it becomes more cost beneficial to implement the fee rather than take the state distribution.
The draft ordinance would set up a bid advertisement process for telecommunications franchises and include an $8,000 non-refundable application fee and a $2,000 non-refundable administrative/advertising fee.
The application fees were determined by a comparative study of similar cities in the state and took into account a variety of different factors, Ross stated, adding that the city can both charge the administrative and application fees and receive the state distribution.
“It also deals with damages and responsibilities related to liability and anything that occurs of that nature,” Ross said.
The proposed ordinance would also establish requirements to protect the rights of city and the community — such as rules regarding the use of city property; compliance with all relevant laws; provision of detailed construction plans which would need to be approved by the city and published in The State Journal; responsibility for damages and disturbances caused by franchise-related activities; and penalties for non-compliance.
“I think this is excellent that we’ll have this set up,” City Commissioner Anna Marie Rosen commented. “Competition will only help to lower rates and that’s what we want for the residents of Frankfort.”
Ross suggested that the city commission proceed with the first reading of the ordinance at its Monday meeting with final approval slated for June.
“It’s been vetted very carefully … and I feel very comfortable with it,” she stated. “This will ensure we do not receive claims from OpenFiber that the city is impeding provision of its telecom services within the community in violation of federal law, and will provide an efficient and beneficial process for maintaining control over all such franchise requests.”
