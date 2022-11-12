When the Kentucky Recreation and Park Society (KRPS) recently met for its annual State Conference and Trade Show at the Corbin Arena in Corbin, Frankfort Parks, Recreation & Historic Sites were honored for renovations done at Dolly Graham Park.

KRPS is a state affiliate to the National Recreation and Park Association and provides training and continuing education opportunities to parks and recreation professionals, city, county and state officials and partnering organizations such as Eastern Kentucky University and the Kentucky League of Cities. The mission of the Society is "to empower members to further the benefits parks and recreation offer to all people."

111122 Parks award

Frankfort Parks, Recreation & Historic Sites Director Shawn Pickens, center, and City Grants Manager Rebeeca Hall, right, accept the award from Kentucky Recreation and Park Society President Ashley Coulter, left, (Photo submitted)

