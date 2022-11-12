Frankfort Parks, Recreation & Historic Sites Director Shawn Pickens, center, and City Grants Manager Rebeeca Hall, right, accept the award from Kentucky Recreation and Park Society President Ashley Coulter, left, (Photo submitted)
When the Kentucky Recreation and Park Society (KRPS) recently met for its annual State Conference and Trade Show at the Corbin Arena in Corbin, Frankfort Parks, Recreation & Historic Sites were honored for renovations done at Dolly Graham Park.
KRPS is a state affiliate to the National Recreation and Park Association and provides training and continuing education opportunities to parks and recreation professionals, city, county and state officials and partnering organizations such as Eastern Kentucky University and the Kentucky League of Cities. The mission of the Society is "to empower members to further the benefits parks and recreation offer to all people."
Facility awards are given to indoor or outdoor facilities that offer unique enhancement to the quality of life in the field of recreation and leisure service within the communities they are constructed.
Dolly Graham Park, located in South Frankfort at 225 River St., which has been and is currently still undergoing multiple renovations and additions, was selected as the Class 2 award winner. A committee of parks and recreation professionals from across the state from various parks departments and organizations that represent seven districts in Kentucky, select various awards each year for facilities, programs, professional achievements, and others. Parks Director Shawn Pickens and City Grants Manager Rebeeca Hall were in Corbin to accept the award.
"We are extremely proud, excited and honored to receive this award for Dolly Graham Park. It was a complete team effort from parks staff, city staff, elected officials, members of the Graham family, and most importantly the community in south Frankfort. Without the community support and input from various organizations and citizens, it couldn't have happened. Thank you to everyone involved for your support and patience," Pickens stated.
Dolly Graham Park was first built in the early 1980s. Over the years the park fell into disrepair with aging and outdated facilities and amenities. It was a poor reflection on the parks department and Frankfort. The park is named in memory of Delores "Dolly" Graham, a longtime employee of the parks department who served as the director of playground programming and in other capacities for parks as well as a public school teacher serving the children of Frankfort.
Public input from residents in the area, community organizations such as the South Frankfort Neighborhood Association, South Frankfort Community Center among others, and the desire of park staff, city staff and public officials, plans were put in place to begin revitalizing the park.
The park was falling short of the Frankfort Parks department's.mission to enrich and enhance the lives of the citizens and guests to the city of Frankfort through comprehensive and diverse parks and programs. Now, it is the gem of Frankfort everyone can be proud of.
Continued renovations are planned for Dolly Graham Park including a new restroom facility, including a family restroom, a changing facility, and storage for local youth programs and park operations. The restrooms are on schedule to be installed this coming spring or summer.
