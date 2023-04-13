At Monday's city commission meeting, Frankfort Parks, Recreation & Historic Sites Director Shawn Pickens outlined several large-scale projects that his division is set to undertake in the near future with plans for the new Blanton's Landing project a key focus.

The existing area of the development is undergoing repairs due to the dock facilities having suffered substantial damage over the last few seasons. The docks, which were designed to handle the more sedate action of a lake, aren't exactly adjusting to river life.

