At Monday's city commission meeting, Frankfort Parks, Recreation & Historic Sites Director Shawn Pickens outlined several large-scale projects that his division is set to undertake in the near future with plans for the new Blanton's Landing project a key focus.
The existing area of the development is undergoing repairs due to the dock facilities having suffered substantial damage over the last few seasons. The docks, which were designed to handle the more sedate action of a lake, aren't exactly adjusting to river life.
"They need a little bit of love. With the repeated floods, and floods, and more floods, they have taken a beating over time. They're heavy-duty plastic, but they're just not meant for the ups and downs and the current they face," he explained.
"We're pretty much always patching and maneuvering and reattaching things. The gangways get hung up, which is something you'll see at Blanton's now, and that causes a lot of problems. But hopefully we'll be able to get those back in working order in about two to three weeks."
Public works, the city fire department and local workers with experience in handling dock repairs and maintenance have all been working jointly to complete the rehabilitation.
There have also been requests from the community to consider moving a portion of the Blanton's Landing docks to River View Park, where docking traffic has proven to be at a premium for much of the river season.
Pickens told the board that approximately 50 feet of dock would be relocated to River View, but that project is on hold pending the bank stabilization project, which is scheduled to start within the next six months.
Support beams for the dock extension would fall within the area marked for stabilization and would necessitate the temporary removal of the "new" dock for the duration of the project.
Pickens closed his presentation with another informational piece on Blanton's Landing, this time with an update on the geotech study of the area for the city's large-scale riverfront redevelopment project detailed last summer. The study is scheduled to be completed by the end of this month and a full report on the study is to be issued in May.
