The City of Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites announced Thursday that area parks facilities have reopened.
Juniper Hill, Capitol View, Dolly Graham, Cove Spring (both upper and lower) and East Frankfort parks are open from dusk to dawn.
Park facilities that have reopened include outdoor basketball courts; playgrounds; tennis courts; hiking; walking and biking trails; volleyball courts; picnic areas; pickleball courts; disc golf courses; dog parks; skate park; and archery range.
Baseball and softball fields are open by reservation only.
Restrooms will reopen April 1.
Juniper Hill Golf Course has reopened with the following restrictions in place:
• Play available through scheduled tee times.
• Ladies League play with scheduled tee times.
• Clinics and tournaments allowed on a limited basis, following Centers for Disease Control guidelines and scheduled through the pro shop.
• Pro shop deck and patio are open for seating with proper social distancing.
There is no official start date for the Juniper Hill Aquatic Center, but the city is planning to open the facility this summer pending state and CDC COVID-19 guidelines. Parks and Recreation is currently hiring for aquatic center staff; details are on the parks website.
The Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites office is taking reservations for park shelter rentals with a 25- to 50-person capacity limit depending on the size of the shelter. To plan a reservation, call the park office at 502-875-8575.
Reservations for Ward Oates Amphitheater must be made through the city’s special event permit process. For more information, visit frankfort.ky.gov/668/Special-Events
The Capital City Museum remains closed to the public due to renovations. A reopening date is expected this summer.
The Fort Hill visitor center will reopen to the public on Memorial Day.
River View Park remains closed due to damage from the recent flooding.
Sections of Dolly Graham Park will be closed to the public pending construction schedules this spring. A new playground, sports courts and updates to other park facilities are planned as part of a renovation project.
For all allowable parks activities, participants are asked to maintain 6 feet of social distance with others, to wear a mask when possible, and to practice effective hand washing and sanitizing following facility use.
Frankfort Parks and Recreation staff will be working to monitor park usage and to clean and disinfect park equipment to the best of their ability, but residents are advised to use caution on high touch surfaces like playgrounds.
Questions may be directed to Shawn Pickens, Frankfort Parks, Recreation, and Historic Sites Director, 502-875-8575. Information may also be found at the City of Frankfort website, frankfort.ky.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.