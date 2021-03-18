Parks logo

The City of Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites announced Thursday that area parks facilities have reopened.

Juniper Hill, Capitol View, Dolly Graham, Cove Spring (both upper and lower) and East Frankfort parks are open from dusk to dawn.

Park facilities that have reopened include outdoor basketball courts; playgrounds; tennis courts; hiking; walking and biking trails; volleyball courts; picnic areas; pickleball courts; disc golf courses; dog parks; skate park; and archery range.

Baseball and softball fields are open by reservation only.

Restrooms will reopen April 1.

Juniper Hill Golf Course has reopened with the following restrictions in place:

• Play available through scheduled tee times.

• Ladies League play with scheduled tee times.

• Clinics and tournaments allowed on a limited basis, following Centers for Disease Control guidelines and scheduled through the pro shop.

• Pro shop deck and patio are open for seating with proper social distancing.

There is no official start date for the Juniper Hill Aquatic Center, but the city is planning to open the facility this summer pending state and CDC COVID-19 guidelines. Parks and Recreation is currently hiring for aquatic center staff; details are on the parks website.  

The Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites office is taking reservations for park shelter rentals with a 25- to 50-person capacity limit depending on the size of the shelter. To plan a reservation, call the park office at 502-875-8575.

Reservations for Ward Oates Amphitheater must be made through the city’s special event permit process. For more information, visit frankfort.ky.gov/668/Special-Events

The Capital City Museum remains closed to the public due to renovations. A reopening date is expected this summer.

The Fort Hill visitor center will reopen to the public on Memorial Day.

River View Park remains closed due to damage from the recent flooding.

Sections of Dolly Graham Park will be closed to the public pending construction schedules this spring. A new playground, sports courts and updates to other park facilities are planned as part of a renovation project.

For all allowable parks activities, participants are asked to maintain 6 feet of social distance with others, to wear a mask when possible, and to practice effective hand washing and sanitizing following facility use.

Frankfort Parks and Recreation staff will be working to monitor park usage and to clean and disinfect park equipment to the best of their ability, but residents are advised to use caution on high touch surfaces like playgrounds.

Questions may be directed to Shawn Pickens, Frankfort Parks, Recreation, and Historic Sites Director, 502-875-8575. Information may also be found at the City of Frankfort website, frankfort.ky.gov.

