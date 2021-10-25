The city unanimously passed an ambitious resolution to become a 100% clean energy city by 2030 at its meeting on Monday night.
Sponsored by City Commissioner Kelly May, the resolution states three separate goals: first, the city government’s operations would be run on “clean renewable electricity” by 2023, and by 2030 the government would run on 100% clean energy while the city as a whole would aim for 100% clean renewable electricity by that time.
In the resolution, “clean renewable electricity” is defined as follows: electricity that “can be extracted, generated, transported, and consumed with neutral carbon emission or no emissions at all, and with no current or future significant threat to life and the natural environment; and is generated and stored from renewable resources, which are naturally replenished on a human timescale, such as sunlight, wind, geothermal, tides, and, conditionally, bio-matter and various forms of hydropower.”
The 2030 clean energy goal applies to transportation, food systems and buildings as well as electricity.
The resolution is more ambitious in certain areas than a similar one passed by Louisville Metro Government in early 2020. Louisville's resolution includes longer timelines for a couple of the same goals, but also includes a goal for city-wide 100% renewable energy by 2040.
“My thought process going into this is about setting goals and setting a direction,” May said. “… It’s a path that’s coming and it’s coming in our direction. I was hoping tonight through this that we could begin a conversation on how we can move towards becoming a clean and renewable community.”
Members of the commission also pointed out that sustainability was a goal generally agreed upon by the group at its retreat session held in September. This resolution, was a step toward making that priority official.
“I think committing to 100% clean energy is the first step for our community,” Unger said. “As we set these goals, I want those benefits to be community-wide and for us to be equitable. This resolution recognizes the critical climate crisis that we are headed into if we don’t take action.”
Commissioner Kyle Thompson, who voted in favor of the resolution, added to Unger’s comment on equity, stating that he wanted to ensure any moves toward renewable energy didn’t increase costs for the city.
“We have to make sure that we don’t do it at the sacrifice of cost savings and long-term savings,” Thompson said. “… I want to make sure that we don’t do so to the detriment of the financial situation of our citizens."
Renewable energy most recently surfaced in community discussion when Andy McDonald and former Frankfort Plant Board Vice Chair Walt Baldwin proposed that local governments, including public schools, cooperate on a 20 megawatt (MW), 150-acre solar project.
The pair said their plan would save those local organizations a collective $1.2 million annually but cost FPB $800,000 in revenue reductions.
FPB contracted out a consultant that panned the plan, stating that it would be unwise from a financial and logistical standpoint. McDonald and Baldwin later criticized the consultant’s report, saying that it did not refute any of their findings.
The city commission did not mention McDonald and Baldwin’s proposal in their discussion on Monday.
May stressed that the resolution was non-binding, and that it was just a goal to which the city could aspire.
“I hate setting goals and not achieving them,” May said. “But not having goals — that’s even worse.”
Other business
In a 4-0 unanimous decision, the city commission voted to terminate its participation in a working group with the county that began less than two weeks.
After the commission met with the fiscal court in the first joint city-county meeting that took place in more than a year and a half, two members of each body reconvened with the goal of moving discussion forward on topics of interest to both parties.
At the end of a two-hour meeting session, the working group tasked its attorneys with setting up a structure to establish subcommittees for more discussion of general topics.
Thompson moved to direct staff to analyze the financial impact of combining resources like parks departments, waste management, police, fire and more to determine the impact on the city and the citizens of the city.
He expressed frustration at the lack of movement on potential merged services — not an explicit city-county merger — and called the city-county joint working group meeting “a mess.”
“We went into the meeting and it was a mess,” Thompson said. “We don’t do anybody any good with trainwrecks like that… and I think we do ourselves a disservice to say ‘we’ll deal with that next year when we’re in the middle of an election.’ Every issue that we’re talking about would be affected by a combination of resources and if we don’t talk about that, I don’t think we’re doing our jobs.”
A State Journal poll of city and county elected officials showed that a majority of city commissioners were at least open to considering a city-county merger, while a majority of county magistrates were highly skeptical of the idea.
After Thompson’s motion to direct staff to analyze combining resources, the three other members of the commission voted against it largely because they felt it would be too much to ask of city staff as opposed to an outside consultant.
Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge, who along with Wilkerson was one of the city’s two participants in the working group, had left the meeting by the time that discussion was reached.
• Relatedly, the city reached an agreement to apply jointly with the county for a grant to improve sports tourism opportunities at Lakeview Park and Capitol View Park. The grant would require a $300,000 match from each government, and would bring in two payments of $1.2 million for improvements to both parks largely for improvements to the fields there.
• In light of work being done as part of the TIGER Grant on Second Street, the city approved spending $157,000 to make its front entrances accessible under Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The project would require a budget amendment.
• The commission approved a $50,000 contract with Woodland Tree Care to complete phase 1 of a tree canopy plan long-discussed by the city and city stakeholders. City Manager Laura Hagg and Wilkerson stressed that it was made possible by a more than $19,000 contribution to the city’s newly formed philanthropic account with the Bluegrass Community Fund. They thanked private donors for their contributions.
