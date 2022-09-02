City of Frankfort officials held a bid opening meeting on Thursday afternoon to go over and select a company to design and construct the transit center/parking garage project set to be built on Parcels B and C.

On June 29 the city sent out an invitation for bid (IFB) with list of design requirements.

Screen Shot 2022-09-02 at 1.29.44 AM.png

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription