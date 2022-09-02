City of Frankfort officials held a bid opening meeting on Thursday afternoon to go over and select a company to design and construct the transit center/parking garage project set to be built on Parcels B and C.
On June 29 the city sent out an invitation for bid (IFB) with list of design requirements.
Project Manager Chuck Knowles along with City Manager Laura Hagg, Director of Planning and Development Eric Cockley and City Purchasing Agent Angie Disponette went through all three bids sent to the city.
Knowles read the bids in alphabetical order. He said that he was checking to make sure the contractors submitted the proper paperwork such as a bid bond and has acknowledged all addenda to the project.
Of the three bids, Messer Construction Company came in at the lowest price of $10.5 million. Messer is headquartered in Cincinnati with offices in Lexington and Louisville.
The other two bids included DW Wilburn of Lexington with $12,580,000 and FA Wilhelm out of Indianapolis with $16,327,000.
"That is the three bids we received for the project," Knowles said when wrapping up the 15-minute meeting. "We appreciate y'alls participation. We will go through the review of the technical document that was submitted with the apparent low bidder, Messer Construction."
Knowles that the next step for the review committee is to review the technical documents sent in by the bidder.
"If the review committee does consider that technical document to be complete and meet all the requirements of the invitation for bids, then we will proceed in working towards a contract," Knowles noted. "If they do not meet the invitation for bid requirements in the technical document, then we will go to the second [lowest] bidder and review their technical document and we will do that until we can get a contract that we can work with."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.