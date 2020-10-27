The bills are in the mail.
The City of Frankfort sent out 2020 property tax bills on Monday, and while City Hall remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are numerous ways to pay a tax bill.
Payments may be mailed to the city address listed on the bills. Property owners wishing to pay online may do so at Frankfort.ky.gov. A 2.95% credit card processing fee will be added. Checks and money orders will also be accepted at either of the two drop boxes outside of City Hall — one in the front and one in the back.
Property tax bills are due by Dec. 31, but the city will offer a 2% discount for payments made through Nov. 30.
For more information, contact the city finance department at 502-875-8500.
