New playground equipment and a splash pad aren’t the only upgrades in store at Dolly Graham Park in South Frankfort. The city is looking for a volunteer artist who is willing to work with local students to create a mural on the existing park shelter.
Those interested are asked to submit a proposal to the city via email by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 11 or postmarked by Oct. 9.
Proposals should include:
• Artist’s contact information.
• Summary of interest in the community project and why you would like to be involved in the beautification of Dolly Graham Park.
• Description of your experience in the arts, especially creating public art or large-scale art. Include the mediums and process you worked with previously.
• Current resume.
• Mock-up images of your mural.
• Projected budget for material costs; the city will cover all costs for supplies to execute the mural.
Additional information about the park’s history, layout and upgrade renderings can be found on the Parks, Recreation and Historic Site website — frankfortparksandrec.com — under the Dolly Graham Park tab.
The successful candidate should be able to begin work on the mural the week of Oct. 19-23.
Proposals should be emailed to Blair Hecker at bhecker@frankfort.ky.gov or mailed to City Hall at 315 W. Second St., Frankfort, Ky. 40601. For questions, contact Hecker at 502-352-2180.
The city has budgeted $250,000 toward the renovations but is still awaiting confirmation of grant funds and an official contract from the National Park Service for the remainder of the upgrades to the park.
