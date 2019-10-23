Frankfort’s “March on Frankfort: An Oral History” was recently awarded a $50,000 grant to interview, film and document stories from the landmark 1964 march and create educational short clips.
The Frankfort grant is a portion of $12.259 million in African American Civil Rights grants to fund 44 projects across 17 states that will preserve and highlight stories related to the African American struggle for equality in the 20th century.
Featuring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the Rev. Ralph Abernathy, baseball great Jackie Robinson and popular folk singers Peter, Paul and Mary, the March on Frankfort occurred on March 5, 1964, and defined Frankfort’s role in African Americans’ quest for civil rights, according to a press release announcing the grant.
“Through the work and engagement of public and private partners, these grants will preserve a defining part of our nation’s diverse history,” National Park Service Deputy Director P. Daniel Smith said. “By working with underrepresented communities to preserve their historic places and stories, we will help tell a more complete narrative of the African American experience in the pursuit of civil rights.”
The project is supported through a grant from the Historic Preservation Fund’s African American Civil Rights Grant Program as administered by the National Park Service, Department of Interior, according to the release.
Citizens who would like to participate in the creation of "March on Frankfort: An Oral History" should contact Rebecca Hall at the City of Frankfort at 502-352-2076 or rhall@frankfort.ky.gov.