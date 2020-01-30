Dolly Graham Park is one step closer to getting a complete makeover.
On Tuesday, Frankfort Mayor Bill May received a letter from the Department for Local Government confirming the city would receive $250,000 of Land and Water Conservation grant funds for Dolly Graham Park.
According to City Commissioner Scott Tippett, the entire project will cost $500,000.
Tippett expects the Frankfort City Commission will approve the remaining $250,000 of needed funds at its next meeting on Feb. 10.
Shawn Pickens, director of Frankfort’s Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Department, said that although he’s only been director for less than 12 months, this is a project that has been in the works for several years.
Dolly Graham Park, located at 225 River St., opened in 1980.
According to Pickens, new playground equipment was installed in 1999, but since then only minor improvements have taken place, such as new basketball goals and picnic tables.
The park hasn’t had a “major overhaul” in decades, Pickens said.
While the plans for Dolly Graham Park are not official, Pickens said the hopeful upgrades include brand-new playground equipment, a splash pad, new bathrooms, new picnic shelters and more.
The project will be completed in phases, he said, adding that replacing the playground equipment is an immediate need and safety concern.
Tippett, who has been an outspoken advocate for the project, said he wants the park to be as inclusive as possible. He would like to see children who require a wheelchair be able to use the splash pad and other areas of the park.
“I want this to be a first-rate, first-class, inclusive park,” Tippett said, adding he’s seeking support from other groups to make the park exceed the minimum Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.
Tippett said he was initially concerned that the grant through the Department for Local Government would accidentally fall through the cracks with the change in gubernatorial administrations. Instead, Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration stepped up and fixed the situation, Tippett said, adding that some lost paperwork had been located.
For Tippett, upgrading this park has been a top priority during his time as a commissioner. He said this part of the community has been neglected due to racial discrimination for far too long.
"Historically, racial discrimination disadvantaged this neighborhood," Tippett said. "More recently, benign neglect contributed to the park's decline, leaving us with a large underserved school-aged population. We are addressing a multigenerational chronic inequity."
Tippett said he commends his fellow commissioners and Frankfort City Manager Keith Parker for their support of the project and for understanding the need.
Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge has also been an outspoken supporter of the project.
On Thursday, Waldridge said she’s “thankful and excited” for what’s to come but would like to hold further comments until the governor and the Department for Local Government have a chance to announce the grant.
It is her understanding their support will come in the form of cash and in-kind contributions.
Public input is needed for the project to move forward, so the parks department will hold two public meetings on Thursday, Feb. 6, and Thursday, Feb. 13, at 5 p.m. at First Corinthian Church, 214 Murray St.
That’s ALL GOOD ! Investing in our kids should be a top priority, always. We are only a child for a short time in our lives and it’s something we remember our whole life. We as adults should leave no stone unturned to see that children have happy childhoods.
