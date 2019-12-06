The City of Frankfort recently received a $3,000 safety grant for sidewalk repair from the Kentucky League of Cities Insurance Services.
“We use every opportunity to make our city safer,” said City Manager Keith Parker.
He added that, in these uncertain times, grants such as this one are a practical way to make our budget go further, as well as provide sidewalk repairs that will enhance public safety.
The grant will be used by the City’s Public Works Department to offset costs for sidewalk repair around the city.
“Our street division addresses sidewalk repair throughout the year to help make uneven sidewalks safer and eliminate trip hazards,” said Katie Beard, public works director. “These funds will help our money go further and ensure public safety.”
KLCIS helps members increase public safety with a number of proactive programs and services and has awarded in excess of $4.5 million since the Safety Grant Program started in 1999.