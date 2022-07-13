With its lofty goal of becoming a 100% clean energy city by 2030 in mind, the Frankfort City Commission on Monday received an update of the work being done by National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).
On Feb. 28, city leaders unanimously approved a $50,000 contract with NREL for technical assistance and analytical support with three ultimate objectives in mind — having city government operations run on clean renewable electricity by next year; having the government run on 100% clean energy by 2030; and having the community as a whole aiming for 100% clean renewable electricity by 2030.
City Manager Laura Hagg, Public Works Director Katie Beard, Deputy Director of Public Works Sara Anderson and Commissioners Kelly May and Anna Marie Rosen, at times, have been meeting with NREL over the past couple months.
“Now that they are about halfway through their work it’s a great time to share an update with the community,” Hagg explained.
Katie Richardson, the group manager for NREL who led the presentation, noted that thus far the scope of the work that has been completed has been baselining and solution mapping for 100% clean city operations, which includes initial interviews, compiling data and high-level mapping of pathways.
“We still have ahead of us the weighing of benefits and costs and, of course, cost will be a critical component of decisions that the commission will be facing,” Richardson told elected leaders.
A community clean energy analysis using State and Local Planning for Energy (SLOPE) and Low-Income Energy Affordability Data (LEAD) tools is also forthcoming.
At the conclusion of Richardson’s presentation, Commissioner Kelly May asked how the SLOPE and LEAD programs tie in and how NREL is looking into them.
“The platforms provide depth of data at the county and sometimes down to the city level and that is part of the backbone of data that we are able to draw from in our analysis on behalf of the city,” she commented.
As far as LEAD, Richardson pointed out that NREL and the city will have a chance to look at elements such as renter-occupied vs. owner-occupied housing and how that might affect energy bills and energy burden.
She said SLOPE has a wide variety of long-range data and planning tools when looking toward the future of energy consumption.
“There’s lots more to come from the contributions of SLOPE and LEAD but they are two Department of Energy tools that we are leveraging in this work,” Richardson stated.
The city, which is a Frankfort Plant Board customer, pays a flat rate of 8.9 cents per kWh (kilowatt-hour). Additionally, each meter has a monthly charge of $18.50.
“Annually we see in the city’s total bills an average of about 12,000 MWh (megawatt hours) or the equivalent of about 1,200 typical homes,” she explained. “Of course we all understand that rates for utilities can change over time and they are always subject to negotiations between the [Frankfort Plant] Board and the city.”
She noted that FPB is always working to appropriately align energy load profiles and usages and there may be some considerations in the future with regard to the city’s rate structure.
“Everybody gets excited about renewable energy. I’m excited about renewable energy, but you can’t have dessert before you have vegetables first,” Richardson said.
“The vegetables in this context is energy efficiency.”
She added that energy efficiency is a critical component of keeping costs down and responsibly making sure that the energy that is being expended is being used as effectively as it possibly can be.
The last time the city conducted an energy audit was in 2009, which resulted in lighting and HVAC upgrades, installation of programmable thermostats and window replacements at City Hall.
If another audit was conducted today, Richardson stressed that there would likely be additional measures that could be implemented.
“Upgrading to LED lighting is the number one cost-saving opportunity,” she remarked.
A typical commercial building in Kentucky has the potential to save 12% in interior lighting energy costs by using LED technology. Outdoor lighting upgrades can save approximately 4%.
Richardson also explained that payback period estimates for renewable energy tend to be shorter in as little as one to four years.
“I tend to want to start every presentation with energy efficiency [because] energy retrofits are local jobs,” she said. “It’s not something that can be outsourced.”
What sort of renewable generation might be needed to meet just the operation needs of the city?
According to NREL, an 8.2 MW (megawatt) solar farm would be able to provide 100% clean electricity for energy efficient city operations annually. A megawatt typically takes up between five and seven acres. Conservatively speaking, it would take roughly 40 to 82 acres to support an 8.2 MW solar farm.
There are different types of solar and a mix of solutions to consider. Some of suggestions NREL is exploring include rooftop solar, community solar, Ashwood Solar facility and renewable energy credits.
“The county is in the top 60-80% of counties for [residential] rooftop generation potential. It’s a great technology to think about and, in fact, you might imagine an array being sufficient for some city buildings to power that building itself directly,” Richardson stated.
Thus far, NREL has not done any in-depth analysis in regards to roof size, structure or shading, which would all come into play.
Per the figures, powering City Hall would take approximately 75 kW of solar array at an estimated capital cost of $187,500 based on $2,500 per kW. The fire stations would require 30 kW of solar array each at a capital cost of roughly $75,000.
Richardson pointed out that rooftop solar would not be a viable option for all city operations because there are more cost-effective methods available.
“While individual buildings might be supported through rooftop solar to totally support the operations of the full city is going to take more than what rooftop can provide,” she remarked. “So we’re really looking for a solution that will be able to meet that 8.2 mW need for the city.”
Community solar, which refers to a larger array of solar than could be contained on a roof but not an entire farm, is another option for the city to think about.
Currently, FPB is considering two community solar projects — one near its office and another at the water treatment plant. At 745 kW and 960 kW, between the two facilities, approximately 21% of city operations would be covered at a cost of 13 cents per kWh. The lynchpin is that the plant board would need roughly 3,000 people to participate in order for the program to be successful.
“The city might consider ways that their leadership could support community solar and be one of the customers that participates in these facilities,” Richardson suggested.
However, if the city is the sole participant in the plants it would not be enough to cover full city operations.
Commissioner Anna Marie Rosen questioned whether it would be feasible for the city to build its own solar facility independent of another utility.
Richardson replied that there is no reason why the city couldn’t provide a power purchase agreement with a developer that would independently create a solar farm.
Another option would be Ashwood Solar Facility in western Kentucky that KyMEA is planning with other utilities. The 86 MW facility, which is slated to be complete in December, will have 53.75 MW designated for KyMEA — including 25 MW for FPB.
“Another potential ingredient in the mix is the purchase of renewable energy credits (RECs),” she added.
RECs are produced when a renewable energy source, such as wind, solar or hydroelectric, generates one MWh of electricity and sends it to the grid. For instance, if a solar power facility produces 5 MWh of electricity, they have five renewable energy credits to keep or sell.
“It’s important to note that RECs are rising their price and very considerably. So if this is a pathway that’s worth considering, there’s value in making that decision sooner rather than later,” Richardson commented.
NREL also estimates an additional cost to cover city electricity with RECs to be about $55,000 annually, but was quick to point out that the REC market varies quite a bit.
“Where you are getting that REC matters. What the market is in that context matters. The level of certification the city is seeking matters,” she added.
One of the biggest components of NREL’s analysis of the equity consideration associated with the adoption of renewable energy solutions is energy burden regarding the percentage of income spent on housing energy bills and transportation costs.
“We’re finding that transportation costs are higher and energy bill costs relative to income are in the medium range for the community,” she explained.
According to the numbers, locally 4.35% of income is spent on housing energy bills and 4.45% of income is spent on transportation costs.
“We certainly want to continue to ask the question how this clean energy solution will be able to support and equitable transition to renewable solutions for everyone and have the opportunity to provide access to renewable energy to all residents,” Richardson added.
As far as next steps, NREL has yet to answer the question of how to transition transportation and heating to electricity in order to realize the city’s goal of 100% clean energy for city operations by 2030.
Another pathway that has not been explored yet is how each solution is evaluated against metrics that the city cares about such as costs, timeline, risk, equity and economic development benefits, and what mix of options will yield the right solution to meet Frankfort’s goals.
A community clean energy analysis is also forthcoming.
