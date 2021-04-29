Tax Increment Financing (TIF) has long been a topic of discussion in Frankfort and Franklin County government.
The development reimbursement tool has never been used before in the county, and since it’s based entirely on future tax proceeds caused by a project, there is no way to know for sure the amount of tax dollars that will go toward paying back public infrastructure costs on downtown Frankfort's Parcels B and C.
Just this week, the city commission committed 50% of its future marginal tax revenues from the project to the TIF District, and city officials plan to ask the Franklin County Fiscal Court to contribute as well.
The city also released a calculator tool to project what different percentages of local tax commitments would generate for the TIF District based on consulting group Commonwealth Economics’ latest projections of the project’s economic impact.
The amount of TIF funds available will depend on how much tax money the proposed development — an estimated $50 million investment from New Frankfort Development LLC and CRM Companies, anchored by a 300-space garage the city of Frankfort has agreed to build — will generate compared to how much the mostly vacant land generates now.
Estimates recently updated by Commonwealth Economics project that the city and county would bring in just over $9 million in property and ooccupational taxes generated by the development over the course of 20 years. The analysis projects the city would get $4.79 million while the county would gain $4.27 million in that period.
Commonwealth Economics tweaked its estimates earlier this year to include a scenario in which redevelopment of the Capital Plaza Hotel did not occur, per Frankfort Planning & Community Development Director Eric Cockley. The projections also do not calculate what impact state participation in Tax Increment Financing would have on the project.
The city’s tentative 50% commitment would mean giving up almost $2.4 million of the projected new tax revenue while keeping the same amount.
If the Franklin County Fiscal Court committed the same percentage, it would be contribute about $2.135 million over 20 years.
Intending to issue bonds to contribute more than $3 million toward a planned garage and transit center, the city projects interest on the bonds would push the city's cost for the garage to around $3.86 million. A $5.5 million federal transit grant would cover the rest of the garage cost.
In order to cover local taxpayers' cost for the garage, per Commonwealth Economics’ projections, the county would need to commit about 35% of its TIF revenues; that figure assumes the state does not participate in the TIF District.
Compared to earlier estimates, the projections of TIF revenue that would be generated by the city and county have gone down about $800,000, from $9.87 million to $9.06 million.
The development agreement between the city and New Frankfort Development lays out the priority order for TIF reimbursements:
First, repayment of the bonds issued to finish the garage and transit center.
Second, repayment of the expense incurred by CRM to extend Washington Street to Mero Street, currently projected to cost $1.5 million.
Then, other eligible public infrastructure costs — previously mentioned potentially eligible costs include public site improvements and demolition among others.
The “project vision,” which New Frankfort Development, owned by eastern Kentucky businessman Marty Johnson, committed to in its development agreement with the city, includes about 200 residential rental units, along with office, retail and restaurant space.
State dollars available for a TIF, not included in the calculator, are estimated at $46.6 million. The bulk of that total comes from sales tax, which would only be made available through use of a mixed-use TIF.
The property tax total is a much more modest figure at nearly $1.8 million. Project applications for a state property tax TIF are significantly less arduous.
City officials have said they hope to ask for the county's participation, and have a 60-day window from this past Wednesday to secure a commitment and adopt local ordinances.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.