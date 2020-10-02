After announcing last week that bids are being sought for a long-discussed pedestrian trail project that will further connect Kentucky State University to downtown Frankfort, the city has released an updated map for the trail.
The Thorobred Trail, formerly known as Pinsly Trail, has trailheads near the main entrance to KSU next to the William Exum Center and downtown on Regan Street just behind Faith Victory Church.
The trail will provide an avenue for KSU students and Frankfort residents and workers alike to travel from the university to downtown without using the sidewalk on the traffic-heavy East Main Street, according to Frankfort Grants Manager Rebecca Hall.
The trail is meant to be a nature-centric experience, and construction — which has been mostly funded by a federal Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant — will aim to be "low-impact," according to Chase Wright, a civil engineer and project manager at Strand Associates who was hired by the city to oversee the project.
Much of the trail will use the level surface of an old railroad line.
Wright said that the project will use only asphalt for the 6-foot-wide trail and some fencing in areas of steep incline. No steps will be created in order to keep the trail wheelchair-accessible, despite there being a 140-foot elevation change to get up to KSU.
Wright said the trail will have subtle inclines and landings to compensate for a lack of stairs.
He also said that the trail will not have lighting and that the current plan is for it to be open from dawn to dusk.
Wright estimated previously that, depending on the bids the city receives, work will begin next month and the trail will be completed in the spring.
