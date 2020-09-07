The city on Friday released its revised Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Development Plan for the long-vacant Parcels B and C, as well as the old Simon Warehouse on Broadway Street.
The core components of the plan — particularly how the project will be funded — remain mostly unchanged. However, the new document provides details on the recently added Simon Warehouse property and cites revenue projections on Parcels B and C developments mostly based on an economic analysis provided by the consulting company Commonwealth Economics.
The report from Commonwealth Economics also comes with one major caveat: Its analysis is based on the state of the economy pre-COVID-19, and assumes that the economy will return to normal by the time the project is finished.
“Should pandemic factors continue to affect economic industries, including travel, retail, dining, etc., the differences in realized Project impacts could be significant,” the analysis states.
The analysis estimates the project on Parcels B and C will generate $81.8 million in state and local tax revenue over 20 years. Commonwealth Economics estimates the construction period will generate $41.9 million in wages and bring in 696 construction-related jobs while indirectly supporting 166 jobs.
Over a 20-year period, the analysis says that the Parcels B and C project will directly support 403 jobs, and indirectly support an additional 66, to generate approximately $269.2 million in wages for the region.
Most likely to gain money from the development is Frankfort Independent Schools, whose tax revenue would not be pledged as an incentive for the developer.
“The school district and transient room taxes will amount to over $15 million in additional local tax revenue that is not pledged as a TIF incentive,” the plan states.
Development Plans
Plans for Parcels B and C, which have been vacant since the removal of the Frankfort Convention Center and adjacent infrastructure, include the “reimagining of” the Capital Plaza Hotel, a convention/meeting space, a new YMCA building, restaurant and retail space, residential units and a parking structure. Parcels B and C were purchased from the state by Hazard developer Marty Johnson for $1,000 and are set to be developed by Lexington developer CRM Companies.
With the addition of the old Simon Warehouse property, the total size of the TIF Development District is now 22.2 acres.
Frankfort businessman Frank Haydon is partnering with the Louisville-based company Weyland Ventures to develop the warehouse property into a “lifestyle boutique hotel,” with a bar, restaurant and meeting rooms according to the plan.
Weyland Ventures is involved in a similar plan involving the use of a TIF district to finance a boutique hotel in Paducah.
If the TIF is implemented, the city would establish a “special fund” for pledged incremental tax revenues caused by development of the properties. The plan says the city, county and special taxing districts — excluding school districts — may legally pledge up to 100% of their incremental tax revenues from real property taxes. The plan states that the city will request that the state pledge up to 80% of incremental state tax revenues.
It also states that investment in Parcels B and C development will total $86.9 million — $76.4 million of which will be used for private costs and roughly $10.6 for public infrastructure costs.
Included in the plan are photos of somewhat dilapidated structures, including the parking garage south of the Capital Plaza Hotel and the old Simon Warehouse.
The new Development Area plan, which includes the Downtown Frankfort Master Plan that is largely consistent with CRM and Weyland Ventures' proposed development, concludes it “will allow for the continued revitalization of Frankfort’s downtown by creating a unique destination for visitors and residents, alike, consistent with the Downtown Plan.”
The TIF Development Area plan is set to be discussed at a public hearing held by the city on Wednesday, Sept. 16, via video conferencing software. Those who wish to participate should contact Blair Hecker at 502-352-2180 or bhecker@frankfort.ky.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.