The city of Frankfort is accepting public input on its strategic plan. On Jan. 19, a survey was posted on the Frankly Speaking website, where the city asks for input regarding future projects. It is scheduled to come down at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. 

Those who take the survey are asked to initially rank which areas of focus are most important to them:

• The Story of Frankfort (increased communication and PR);

• Economic Development (business environment, beautification, and quality of life);

• IDEA Values (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Access);

• Sustainability (stewardship of Frankfort's resources).

From there, participants are asked to rank proposed strategies for each of these focuses, again by order of importance to them.

At the end of the survey is a space to leave comments and ideas about how to advance the strategic plan’s four focus areas. Blair Hecker, the project manager for the city, said this is to help get the community involved in the strategic plan and ensure its success.

“We want the community to actively be involved in this plan and so we've asked participants of the survey to think about action items they personally (or a group they're part of) could contribute to the plan and take ownership of. We're going to schedule quarterly community check-in meetings once the commission adopts the strategic plan to keep everyone informed of progress and engaged in completing those action items,” she told The State Journal. 

To take part in the survey, visit the Frankly Speaking website at https://franklyspeakingky.com/

