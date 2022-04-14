The City of Frankfort has filed a response in the form of a motion to dismiss the civil lawsuit brought by former Commissioner Kyle Thompson, who was removed from the city commission on charges of misconduct last month.
The motion, which was filed on behalf of the city by Carol Petitt, of Vaughn Petitt Legal Group PLLC, requests the dismissal of Thompson’s complaint on the basis that alleged violations of the Frankfort Code of Ethics and Kentucky Open Records Act did not occur in his case.
Thompson was relieved of his duties as an elected city commissioner on March 17 following a public trial-type hearing where Mayor Layne Wilkerson and commissioners Katrisha Waldridge, Leesa Unger and Kelly May confirmed two written charges against him:
• Sending a text message during a private interview with a candidate pertaining to that candidate to a private citizen who is not a member of the city commission.
• The content of the text message containing derogatory remarks about the candidate.
In mid-December Thompson sent a derogatory text message accusing Frankfort Police Assistant Chief Lynn Aubrey of engaging in sexual activities with officers she would supervise while the city commission was interviewing her for the soon-to-be vacant police chief position.
Thompson sent the message to Ashley Sutphin, his business partner at Capital Court Authority LLC, who testified at the public hearing that she then forwarded the text to Pennie Kendall, a co-worker who was previously employed at the Frankfort office.
The text was observed on Kendall’s phone by her sister, Ruthie Hall, a former human resources professional, who reported the contents of the message to city authorities and submitted a sworn affidavit about the text on Dec. 20.
Because of the graphic nature of the text message, The State Journal has opted not to print it verbatim.
On Feb. 22 Thompson filed a 19-page civil lawsuit against the city citing violations of the Frankfort City Code of Ethics 39.01; the Frankfort City Code of Ethics 39.26 and KRS 61.878.
In response to Thompson's civil suit, Aubrey's attorney Bill May of Hurt, Deckard & May PLLC, issued a statement to The State Journal on her behalf.
“Kyle Thompson’s court action is meritless — it is full of lies, half-truths and misinformation, as were the text messages he sent during the interview process. The fact that he has not yet been removed from the city commission is appalling,” the statement reads.
“Equally appalling is the harassment and abuse directed at our client by Mr. Thompson, the Frankfort Police Department and the City of Frankfort. Furthermore, the harassment and abuse that our client has been subjected to has been perpetrated for no reason other than she is a woman.”
Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate recused himself from the case at the request of counsel for the city and the case has been assigned to Estill Circuit Court Judge Michael Dean, who is acting as a special judge.
The case is scheduled for motion hour at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 21 at the courthouse.
The city’s response
City Manager Laura Hagg notified the Board of Commissioners on Nov. 3 that former FPD Chief Charles Adams would be retiring from the department on Dec. 31. Hagg told the city commission that she and Human Resources Director Kathy Fields planned to discuss the hiring process for a new chief and that the position would be posted for a total of 18 days — from Nov. 18 to Dec. 6.
Per the motion to dismiss, three days after the posting period closed, Fields advised city leaders that they were to be present to conduct interviews with the police chief candidates on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16. On Dec. 11, Fields emailed city commissioners the names of the candidates, their applications and an interview schedule. She also requested that the name of the single external candidate be kept confidential. The three internal FPD candidates were Aubrey, Assistant Chief Derrick Napier and then-Capt. Dustin Bowman.
According to the city’s response, Thompson was called by a local member of law enforcement and asked if he was “OK” on Dec. 19.
“When assured that he was physically fine, he was told that the officer had heard that the city commission would not be discussing the city police chief hiring as Assistant Chief Lynn Aubrey had informed several members of the Frankfort Police Department that the matter was being removed from the agenda due to an ‘ethical violation being filed against a city commissioner,” the motion reads.
“When (the) plaintiff asked who the commissioner in question was, he was informed that it was him.”
Later on the evening of Dec. 19, City Solicitor sent an email to elected leaders that read: “All, An issue has just arisen today that will require delaying the executive session regarding the police chief candidates while we review the matter. Staff is working diligently so we can move forward with this important decision-making process as quickly as possible. We will provide updates as soon as we can.”
In an email message to Ross, Fields and city commission members the next day, Hagg reported that the city was “in the possession of a statement by a citizen in the community that raises serious concerns about the alleged actions by a commissioner.”
The city says that during a closed session of the city commission the following day, Hagg provided elected leaders with “a typed statement that appeared to be a poor effort at recreating something that appeared to be a text message” that was reportedly written by Thompson to an unnamed individual, who was later determined to be Sutphin.
Thompson “never denied sending the message” in question, the city’s response adds. In fact, Thompson emailed Ross on Dec. 21 acknowledging that he sent the text to Sutphin, the city added.
Law and argument
In his lawsuit, Thompson identifies three separate violations — Frankfort City Code of Ethics 39.01; the Frankfort City Code of Ethics 39.26 and KRS 61.878. The city contends that all three are essentially the same claim.
“All of (the) plaintiff’s claims are based upon his theory that a text message that he sent to an individual was ‘confidential information’ that should not have been disclosed or used as the basis for his removal from office,” the response reads, calling Thompson’s assertion “baseless.”
The city adds that this premise is “not supported by any legal authorities and relies upon a legal Chimera of various statutory provisions and local city ordinances.”
The Frankfort City of Code of Ethics 39.26 provides “protection from reprisal or personnel action and the ability to file for injunctive relief from said reprisal, or threat to use any official authority or influence, in any manner whatsoever, which tends to coerce any employee who in good faith reports or discloses to the attention of the City of Frankfort.”
Thompson claims the communication with Sutphin meets the requirements of several exemptions to the Open Records Act of Kentucky. He argues that the text — which is the entire basis of the case to remove Thompson from the city commission — breached the city’s Code of Ethics 39.09 and allows him to take action under the provisions in the Code of Ethics 39.26 for injunctive relief and damages.
The Frankfort Code of Ethics sections 39.26 and 27 contains language which is nearly identical to that of KRS 61.102, more commonly known as the whistleblower act, which was enacted to discourage governmental abuses of power and encourage those with knowledge of abuses to come forward without fear of reprisal. Its purpose is to protect city employees who report wrongdoing.
Section 39.09 in the Frankfort Code of Ethics relates to the misuse of confidential information for financial gain and, per the city’s response, is not an appropriate basis for a cause of action under the whistleblower act.
The city counters that his claims fail because the message was not “confidential information” and the Code of Ethics provisions cited by Thompson aren’t applicable because he is not an “employee” and therefore not subject to the provisions afforded under the code.
“(The) plaintiff’s entire theory is based upon his unsupported assumption that a private text message which was later disseminated to multiple individuals somehow becomes confidential and non-disclosable once it comes into the possession of the City of Frankfort,” the motion reads.
Open Records Act
The city emphasizes that communication sent to an individual with whom the sender has no expectation of confidentiality isn’t confidential under the Open Records Act or any other statutory provision. Just because the communication was provided to the city doesn’t mean it’s under additional legal protection.
“(The) plaintiff ‘ran the risk that even a … communication he intended to remain private would be further disseminated by an authorized recipient,’” the city wrote citing Pearce v. Whitenack, which adds that (users) “would lose a legitimate expectation of privacy in an email that had already reached its recipient, at this moment, the emailer would be analogous to a letter writer, ‘whose expectation of privacy ordinarily terminates upon delivery’ of the letter.”
The Kentucky Open Records Act does not state that certain records are confidential or privileged, but rather is a permissive statute that dictates which records maintained by public agencies are subject to mandatory disclosure to state residents, the city argues.
While KRS 61.878 identifies the certain type of records that do not have to be disclosed, it does not go as far as Thompson’s claims and prohibit such disclosure.
The city contends that even if disclosure was prohibited, the exemptions that Thompson’s suit cites do not apply in this case.
Exemptions of the Open Records Act include:
• Public records containing information of a personal nature where the public disclosure thereof would constitute a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.
• Preliminary drafts, notes, correspondence with private individuals, other than correspondence which is intended to give notice of final action of a public agency.
• Communications of a purely personal nature unrelated to any governmental function.
“(The) plaintiff cannot claim an invasion of personal privacy when he personally took the necessary action to disclose the communication to Ms. Sutphin,” the city wrote. “To the extent that (the) plaintiff might argue that the investigation into his actions was an invasion of privacy, it was nonetheless clearly warranted based upon the allegations made against him.”
In arguing that the preliminary drafts exemption is not applicable in Thompson’s case, the city states that the Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to conduct a hearing and issue written charges against Thompson and its final action was based on the evidence reviewed by the city commission and the exhibits in question.
The city contends that Thompson’s text was not of a purely personal nature or unrelated to a government function.
“The text message in question related to an employee of the City of Frankfort who, at the time it was sent, was being interviewed for the position of chief of police,” the city’s response says. “It is unclear how a communication about an interviewee sent during the interview was purely personal and unrelated to the government function being conducted by (the) plaintiff at the time the message was sent.”
The city rebukes Thompson’s assertion that it was improper for the Ross, the city solicitor, and Hagg, the city manager, to share the message with other commissioners by quoting from the Open Records Act, which says “this section shall in no way prohibit or limit the exchange of public records or the sharing of information between public agencies when the exchange is serving a legitimate governmental need or is necessary in the performance of a legitimate government function.”
Definition of a city employee
As defined in the Frankfort Code of Ordinance Section 39.25, a city employee is “any person, whether full-time, part-time or seasonal, who is employed by and paid to provide service to the city.” Contractors, subcontractors and any of their employees are not considered city employees.
According to ordinance, an officer is “any person, whether full-time or part-time, and whether paid or unpaid, who is … a legislative body member.”
Per those definitions and under KRS 61.101(1) — which states that an “‘employee’ means a person in the service of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, or any of its political subdivisions, who is under contract of hire, express or implied, oral or written, where the Commonwealth, or any of its political subdivisions, has the power or right to control and direct the material details of work performance” — city commissioners are not employees, but rather officers.
Sections 39.26 and 39.27 provide protection from reprisal and retaliation to employees of the City of Frankfort — not elected officers, the city asserts.
“Because he has not alleged that he is an employee, (the) plaintiff cannot bring a cause of action under Frankfort Code of Ordinance 39.27 for violations of Frankfort Code of Ordinance 39.26,” the motion reads.
“Even if (the) plaintiff were an employee, which he is not, the complaint fails to identify ‘any facts or information relative to actual or suspected mismanagement, waste, fraud, abuse of authority’ that were allegedly reported to an appropriate body or authority.”
Support of Travis Curtsinger
Thompson, in his lawsuit, stated he asked Ross if she provided the commission information regarding a 2017 civil lawsuit filed by then-FPD Sgt. Travis Curtsinger.
In that complaint, Curtsinger accused Aubrey of retaliating against him on his yearly evaluation because he aided a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy on a traffic stop despite being told by Aubrey, his supervisor at the time, not to do so without independent probable cause. Curtsinger claims to have received the lowest score in the department on his evaluation. He states in the suit that because of the low score he was unable to maintain seniority pay and that several higher-ups in the police department denied his grievance. On June 13, 2017, the city commission voted not to conduct a hearing regarding Curtsinger’s grievance.
In his lawsuit, Thompson stated that he was told by Ross that she had not included the information of Curtsinger’s complaint to city leaders because “I don’t think much has happened in that case for several years, I didn’t think it was relevant to this process.”
Franklin Circuit Court Clerk Amy Feldman told The State Journal that the judge in Curtsinger’s case had a motion to set trial in August, but a trial date has not yet been set. “I don’t see that anything is happening on it from this side,” she added.
According to his lawsuit, Thompson had issues with “supporting a candidate that was the center of a lawsuit involving employment retaliation and one that had a history of troubling interpersonal relationships with fellow police officers.”
The city’s argument once again relies on the fact that Thompson is not a city employee and therefore not protected by ordinance.
“However, even if he were an employee, (the) plaintiff’s ‘disclosures’ were not protected by Frankfort Code of Ordinance 39.26 because they were based upon publicly available information,” the city responded.
The city discloses that in his lawsuit Thompson states that all of the documents related to the Curtsinger case “were in public record” and “available to anyone to see.”
“In this case, (the) plaintiff has not alleged that he was an employee of the City of Frankfort and has specifically alleged that he was a ‘governing official’ and ‘elected official,’” the city contends.
“(The) plaintiff has failed to set forth any claim upon which relief may be granted in his complaint. Therefore, (the) City of Frankfort, respectfully requests that the court dismiss (the) plaintiff’s complaint.”
