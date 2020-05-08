Blanton's Landing

The Frankfort City Commission is exploring the possibility of revitalizing Blanton’s Landing. (Photo by Chris Easterly)

The City of Frankfort would like to construct a floating dock and boardwalk along the Kentucky River at Blanton’s Landing.

The city is now accepting proposals for a feasibility study for the project. The request for proposals (RFP) went live on Monday.

In January, the Frankfort City Commission voted 4-1 to allow city staff to spend $150,000 for a feasibility study on the Blanton’s Landing project and a project to install string lights along the St. Clair Street mall.

The $150,000 was a 2019-20 fiscal year budget item.

According to the RFP, the city would like to construct a floating dock at the city-owned riverfront property and a boardwalk along the riverbank between the Singing Bridge and Capital Avenue Bridge.

"In my opinion, the Blanton's project has the potential to make a large economic impact if it is deemed feasible and we can afford funding the project," City Manager Keith Parker said. 

The Downtown Master Plan recommends providing a pedestrian path along the river behind Paul Sawyier Public Library to encourage people to access the river at Singing Bridge. The plan also includes extending the current river boardwalk east to connect at Blanton’s Landing and developing more river-oriented development at Blanton’s Landing.

The RFP closes on May 26.

As of Friday afternoon, one bid had been submitted.

