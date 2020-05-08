The City of Frankfort would like to construct a floating dock and boardwalk along the Kentucky River at Blanton’s Landing.
The city is now accepting proposals for a feasibility study for the project. The request for proposals (RFP) went live on Monday.
In January, the Frankfort City Commission voted 4-1 to allow city staff to spend $150,000 for a feasibility study on the Blanton’s Landing project and a project to install string lights along the St. Clair Street mall.
The $150,000 was a 2019-20 fiscal year budget item.
According to the RFP, the city would like to construct a floating dock at the city-owned riverfront property and a boardwalk along the riverbank between the Singing Bridge and Capital Avenue Bridge.
"In my opinion, the Blanton's project has the potential to make a large economic impact if it is deemed feasible and we can afford funding the project," City Manager Keith Parker said.
The Downtown Master Plan recommends providing a pedestrian path along the river behind Paul Sawyier Public Library to encourage people to access the river at Singing Bridge. The plan also includes extending the current river boardwalk east to connect at Blanton’s Landing and developing more river-oriented development at Blanton’s Landing.
The RFP closes on May 26.
As of Friday afternoon, one bid had been submitted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.