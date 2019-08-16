A city streets division employee will compete in the National American Public Works Association’s ROAD-E-O in the spring.
Hollie Parker ranked first in the regional chapter’s snow plow competition earlier this month, which qualified him to compete at the national conference.
“Our drivers work hard training on the equipment they use throughout the year. These ROAD-E-Os give them a chance to show what they can do. It’s nice when they get recognized for their efforts,” said David Gipson, City of Frankfort Public Works street/floodwall superintendent.
Parker will be representing Kentucky at the APWA’s Public Works Expo (PWX), which will be held at the organization’s annual conference in Seattle from Sept. 8-11. He is being sponsored by the Kentucky Chapter of APWA and is looking forward to competing on the national level.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Parker said.
Frankfort employees also competing at the state level were Daniel Doss and Ryan Adams in the mini-excavator competition; Trey Troxell in the skid steer and snow plow competitions; and John Jennings and Michael Marraccini in the snow plow competition.