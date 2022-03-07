Hoping to get the ball rolling on Parcels B and C development, elected city leaders at a brief special-called meeting on Monday unanimously OK’d a revised version of the YMCA Mitigation Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the final piece of paperwork needed for the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) CARES grant.
“I know the community has waited a long time for this moment and it is fitting I think that the Board of Commissioners (BoC) review and approve this since it is the fourth anniversary of the implosion of the Capital Plaza Tower on March 11,” City Manager Laura Hagg stated. “Please know that the complexity of this project with many local, state and federal stakeholders involved was very challenging. We are pleased that this MOA is before the BoC today so we can build the transit center and spur investment and development of Parcels B and C.”
The city expects to hear word regarding a $5.5 million FTA CARES grant for a new transit center/parking garage project in the very near future.
KYTC notified the city approximately two years ago of its interest in providing a FTA CARES grant to assist with the funding for the transit center/parking garage to be located on Parcel B.
In the time since, city staff has worked with KYTC and the FTA’s Atlanta office “to identify and provide a variety of information” necessary to complete the formal grant application process. The final piece of needed information is a mitigation MOA that addresses the downtown YMCA located on Parcel C.
The FTA previously determined that Parcels B and C had to be considered in the cultural historic resources review. Per the review, it was decided that the YMCA was eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. Because of that eligibility and the fact that the YMCA would be demolished during the redevelopment of Parcels B and C, a mitigation plan was necessary.
For the last few months, city staff worked with KYTC and FTA in order to draft an acceptable mitigation MOA. City Solicitor Laura Ross reviewed the MOA and forwarded it to KYTC for their review, which came back with a request to finalize the agreement.
According to Hagg, the FTA office in Atlanta recently made some changes to MOA, which was previously approved by the BoC at its Jan. 24 meeting.
“Once we sign it, we will send it to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) for their signature. Upon KYTC, FTA and the state Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) executes this revised MOA, KYTC will be able to complete the CARES grant application process, which will lead to a grant award,” Hagg added.
“With FTA approval, KYTC will also be allowed to give the city pre-approval to advertise and hire for the consultant who will support us in the RFP process for the design build for the transit center and this consultant will also serve as project manager for this very important effort.”
The $5.5 million federal grant could greatly reduce the tax increment financing (TIF) revenue contribution toward construction of a transit center/parking garage. TIF allows local governments to invest in public infrastructure and improvements up-front and pay for them later.
The TIF revenue would come from a percentage of money that taxing districts take in from increased property, sales and occupational tax revenues as a result of the development of Parcels B and C. It would be paid back to the developers in order to cover the cost of public infrastructure.
The entire parking structure, one that would satisfy the state’s requirement for 350 spaces, would cost around $8 million.
Assuming the $5.5 million grant funds come in, additional public infrastructure costs would be between $3.5 million and $4 million. It remains unclear how much of the $5.5 million would be spent on parking and how much would be spent on the transit center itself, or where exactly it would be located on Parcel B or Parcel C, which is currently occupied by the downtown YMCA.
The parking garage completion deadline was supposed to be this April. However, the city received a 12-month extension that gives developer, CRM Companies, and property owner, New Frankfort Development LLC, until April 2023 to build the required parking spaces.
The plan is for New Frankfort Development LLC to give the city the property needed to build a parking garage and transit center.
“It has been a long drawn out process as our community has been waiting for this to move forward. We have been waiting for this to move forward, but I am sure staff is more excited to see this moving forward,” explained Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge.
“It’s another thing that we are pushing off our plate on to something else and I’m hoping for groundbreaking soon in that area to start bringing in more revenue for Frankfort.”
