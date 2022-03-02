Looking to getting a jump start working towards its ultimate goal of becoming a 100% clean energy city by 2030, elected Frankfort leaders voted 5-0 to OK a contract with Alliance for Sustainable Energy LLC, operator of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) at Monday’s city commission meeting.
In October, the city passed a resolution sponsored by Commissioner Kelly May with three goals in mind — having city government operations run on “clean renewable electricity” by next year; having the government run on 100% clean energy by 2030; and having the community as a whole aiming for 100% clean renewable electricity by 2030.
Per the resolution, “clean renewable electricity” is defined as follows: electricity that “can be extracted, generated, transported, and consumed with neutral carbon emission or no emissions at all, and with no current or future significant threat to life and the natural environment; and is generated and stored from renewable resources, which are naturally replenished on a human timescale, such as sunlight, wind, geothermal, tides, and, conditionally, bio-matter and various forms of hydropower.”
In order to meet the lofty goals, the city has requested the technical assistance and analytical support from NREL and unanimously approved a $50,000 contract with the company.
The scope of work includes three tasks — baselining and solution mapping, development of pathways to 100% clean renewable electricity and a community clean energy analysis.
To complete its first task, NREL will compile data on the city’s municipal operations baseline energy usage, costs, building stock inventory, retail tariff structures and provide a high-level mapping of a broader strategy to meet the city’s 2023 and 2030 goals.
The second task is for the company to use the collected data in collaboration with city staff to present a PowerPoint and narrative report analyzing the costs and benefits of various pathways to 100% renewable electricity for city operations.
Originally the contract would have cost the city $30,000 to complete two tasks, however last week May and NREL added the third task, which raised the cost by $20,000.
“(They) will be using tools to go more in-depth and to focus on how we ensure that our low income residents are not adversely affected by this, but more importantly how they can be a part of the solution,” City Manager Laura Hagg explained, adding the NREL will employ their State and Local Planning for Energy (SLOPE) tool and their Low-Income Energy Affordability Data tool (LEAD).
“I believe this task three is important for not only as our strategic plan for sustainability and also IDEA (inclusivity, diversity, equity and access) — I think it fulfills two priorities — but also gathering this data and having an independent, scientific institution recommend options will be important for the city to be able to apply for grants, to apply for support as we look forward to implementing one or more of the solutions that NREL suggests,” she added.
Hagg also informed the commission that she has spoken with the Frankfort Plant Board General Manager Gary Zheng and board member Jason Delambre on a number of occasions. She said at the last FPB meeting the board was 100% supportive of the city’s renewable energy resolution and authorized Zheng to work with the city on its efforts — including a possible financial contribution.
“Just for clarification, the decision to involve other agencies’ financial contributions, that would still be a decision that the Board of Commissioners would vote on,” questioned May.
“Yes, if you want to accept someone’s financial contribution,” Hagg replied.
“It allows us to continue having those conversations moving forward with anyone who would be interested in that,” May summarized.
To which City Solicitor Laura Ross responded, “Yes, this contract is solely between us and NREL, but obviously the opportunity to have further conversations about financing is always going to be on the table.”
Commissioner Kyle Thompson then asked May if he was apprehensive to receive funding from other local agencies in regards to the projects.
“From me individually, I have no apprehension from accepting money from anyone who wants to participate when we get to the point that we feel it’s necessary — we being the board — and taking on the recommendations of the first step of this very important decision that the City of Frankfort has made that we chose to take the initiative on,” May stated, adding that during phase one of the scope of work he prefers to move forward as the city. “It feels very important to me that we maintain the efficiency of being the one fiscal agent writing checks on the contract that the City of Frankfort is entering agreement into.”
He went on to add that he has no issue with continuing to talk to any organization that wants to help but added that opening the door to accept money from anybody could skew that a bit at this premature stage.
“I understand,” Thompson said. “For lack of a better turn of phrase, I don’t want to hamstring a quasi-governmental agency like the plant board with decisions that we make that are not fiscally responsible based upon the information and advice of the Frankfort Plant Board and that’s what I worry about.
“If this is a city project and not a plant board project I understand that and am willing to concede that, but they are our partner and ally here and I want to make sure that we’re all on Team Frankfort and that’s what it really comes down to and I want to reiterate that I’m 100% for this so long as it does not affect the ratepayers.”
May reiterated that there will be decisions further down the road. He said the current scope of work is not necessarily an action plan but rather talking points.
“We’re not going to be making any decisions in phase one that would choose how we move forward to where it would be starting to affect any of the other outside agencies,” May explained.
He added that right now the city needs one streamlined point of communication and one streamlined point of decision making when it comes to just how we start to collect that information and then we take that unbiased, neutral, scientific, fiscally data-driven decision and begin having the conversations. May also pointed out that there will be a time and place to bring other agencies into the conversation.
“If we’re designing a room and there are multiple pieces to it and we’ve hired an interior designer to come in and make that room look the best we do, I think we need to let the interior designer tell us the way we should head first,” he added.
NREL will give the city a report and then the city can start discussions on what to do with the information. May said this is the most efficient and economically viable way to get the job done and for the city to reach its renewable energy goals.
“I just want to make sure that everyone is on the same page and at some point the plant board is able to provide their expertise on this situation,” Thompson remarked.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.