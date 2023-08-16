Editor's note: A formal statement from the City of Frankfort is still pending as of publication; this story will be updated as that information becomes available.

Members of the Frankfort Board of Commissioners met virtually Wednesday afternoon to determine the status of the lawsuit filed by Commissioner Kyle Thompson (lower right) against the city. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

Wednesday afternoon, the Frankfort Board of Commissioners during a virtual special-called meeting agreed to a settlement in the longstanding litigation between the city and current City Commissioner Kyle Thompson. Terms of the agreement have yet to be disclosed.

