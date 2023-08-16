Members of the Frankfort Board of Commissioners met virtually Wednesday afternoon to determine the status of the lawsuit filed by Commissioner Kyle Thompson (lower right) against the city. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Editor's note: A formal statement from the City of Frankfort is still pending as of publication; this story will be updated as that information becomes available.
Wednesday afternoon, the Frankfort Board of Commissioners during a virtual special-called meeting agreed to a settlement in the longstanding litigation between the city and current City Commissioner Kyle Thompson. Terms of the agreement have yet to be disclosed.
After some technical hiccups, Mayor Layne Wilkerson called the virtual meeting to order and roll call was conducted, Wilkerson then announced that the meeting would be going into executive session to discuss the case. Thompson then asked the mayor’s permission to be excused from the meeting, which was granted.
Starting at 2:04 p.m, the closed session began and by 2:30 p.m. the board reconvened in open session. It was at that time that Commissioner Leesa Unger moved to “approve and adopt the discussed settlement agreement” with Thompson, which was seconded by Commissioner Kelly May.
At the time the vote was taken to approve the settlement, the lone voice of dissent was Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge, who told the rest of the board, “I vote no, because I stand by my original vote.”
When asked for clarification, Waldridge told TheState Journalthat she was speaking of her first vote “to not pay anyone any money” in the form of a settlement between the city and Thompson.
It is worth noting that Unger, May, Waldridge and Wilkerson were all in office at the time of Thompson’s dismissal from the Board of Commissioners in March 2022 in the wake of allegations that he sent texts disparaging a then-candidate for Frankfort police chief.
Violation of the City of Frankfort Code of Ethics, section 39.26
Violation of the City of Frankfort Code of Ethics, section 39.27
Violations of the Kentucky Open Records Act, sections 61.870 through 61.884
On March 17 of last year, Thompson’s removal as a commissioner was confirmed by a 4-0 vote after a marathon three-hour public hearing at Thorn Hill Education Center. At the start of the hearing, Mayor Wilkerson said that“Commissioner Thompson and his attorney have failed to file information that was requested for this hearing such as a list of witnesses and exhibits and have missed other deadlines as well.
“That notwithstanding, this hearing will be conducted today and no further delay is appropriate.”
The city hired outside counsel for the case, Carol Petitt of the Peewee Valley-based law firm Vaughn Petitt, who stated at that same hearing “elected officials are expected to conduct themselves with integrity. As an elected official, a chosen representative of the people, Commissioner Thompson is expected to adhere to moral and ethical principles and show soundness of character. It is a sacred trust or duty and is not to be taken lightly.”
Petitt also said at the time that the texts Thompson sent were “repugnant and unprofessional” and violated the "sanctity of his position as a commissioner.”
Mucho dinero perdido.
Seems the city's personnel ethical rules should state that any commissioner dismissed for violation may not hold further office for the city once dismissed. I hope this "settlement" does not include the city paying Thompson any money - afterall he brought all this on himself.
Absent the benefit of any legal technicalities, the referenced commissioner's actions appear to be clear-cut violations of his oath of office and, despite the inconvenience and cost of pursuing this matters should not be ignored nor dismissed simply to put this matter behind us.
Ray, I couldn’t agree more.
