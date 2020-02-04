City residents may again have the option to recycle paper, glass and more later this year.
In a request for bid posted to the city’s website on Jan. 30, the city is seeking a contract for disposal services for solid waste and transportation services for recycling materials.
One of the recycling centers listed as a possibility is WestRock Recycling in Louisville.
At the Jan. 27 Frankfort City Commission meeting, Commissioner Eric Whisman discussed the possibility of Frankfort sending recyclables to WestRock.
On Tuesday, Whisman said that since the transportation contract with Republic Services expires this month he saw the opportunity for the city to explore how much it would cost to ship recyclables to WestRock.
The contract with the Lexington Recycle Center, however, doesn’t expire until this summer, said Byron Roberts, superintendent of the Division of Solid Waste.
Roberts added that this bid for the transportation portion of services is to find a contractor who’d be willing to do both in the event the city changes recycling centers or decides to transport items to both.
In May, Lexington announced it would no longer recycle paper products from households due to issues with the outlets the city sold the paper to.
Since then, citizens have expressed to the city commission that they want those services, along with the ability to recycle more plastic, among other items, back.
Lexington currently accepts plastic bottles and jugs, cardboard and aluminum and steel cans.
According to Whisman’s research, roughly 54% of citizens were recycling every week prior to Lexington’s temporary shutdown last month. Due to upgrades at the facility, Lexington halted services from Jan. 3 through Jan. 20.
Unlike Lexington, WestRock is a private recycling company.
Whisman, who toured the facility last week, said WestRock can accept plastics 1 through 7, glass, paper, paper boxes, cartons and more. Whisman said WestRock is taking the recycled material and making it into new products, like pizza boxes.
WestRock serves Louisville, Bowling Green and several cities in Indiana.
According to pricing estimates obtained by Whisman, WestRock would charge the city $17.25 per presorted ton and $28 to $32 per non-presorted ton.
Roberts said Lexington currently charges the city $97 per ton, but the city earns back a portion of the profits Lexington makes on selling the recyclables, which brought the price down to about $13.82 per ton in 2018.
Roberts told The State Journal on Tuesday he is wary about the city's switching recycling to a private facility.
He said one benefit of Lexington is transparency. When the center stopped accepting paper products, it was open about where the paper was going.
Private facilities don’t have to be transparent about where the materials are going and whether they’re actually being recycled, Roberts said.
Whisman believes WestRock is a good opportunity since the facility is newer than Lexington’s and accepts more products. WestRock is also the second closest recycling center to Frankfort after Lexington.
“I’m very excited about the potential to relaunch and reestablish the city’s recycling plan,” Whisman said.
He’d also like to see the city work to educate the public more about recycling.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.