In a move sure to be a breath of fresh air to Frankfort residents, city Public Works Director Katie Beard announced at Monday night’s Board of Commissioners meeting that Solid Waste will hold a “cleanup week” (formerly known as “free trash week”) next week, July 20th through the 23rd (city offices will be closed Monday in recognition of the Juneteenth holiday).

So much garbage

Frankfort Sanitation workers crush a thrown-out couch in the back of a garbage truck. (State Journal file photo)

Solid Waste is slowly rising out of their staffing shortfall, with 3 new staffers on the roster starting next week, with Beard saying that “it has been a tough few months for our Solid Waste Department, and I want to give them all kudos. They’ve worked so hard getting us  through this time. They did everything they could to avoid being where we are right now, so I really appreciate them and how hard they worked through this time.”

