The City of Frankfort will install a stop sign on Wilkinson Boulevard at the intersection of West Main Street and Wilkinson Boulevard on Thursday.
Message boards have been posted on the street for almost a week, said Deputy Director of Public Works Sara Anderson. The decision was made because the intersection already had crosswalk stripes painted across Wilkinson Boulevard and some drivers and pedestrians get confused about stopping for the crosswalks when there is no stop sign on the road.
"It will be safer to make an official stopping designation," Anderson said.
The fact that a day care center, Weekday Community School, is near the intersection was another factor in the city's decision to put up the stop sign. Anderson said the goal is to prevent any future safety issues before they happen.
Anderson said drivers should use caution as always.
The installation of the stop sign is not related to previously discussed plans to convert West Main Street to two-way traffic, Anderson said.