The city has set a date to interview two candidates to fill the city manager role: Monday.

Both faces will be familiar to the commission, as Human Resources Director Kathy Fields confirmed that the two were previous candidates from the commission’s first round of searching. The commission previously voted 4-1 to interview past candidates, as opposed to any that applied after the first round ended, for the role.

Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge was the lone dissenting vote. 

Fields said last week that 20 applied during the second round of the hiring process. Fields added on Wednesday that the application portal would remain open until the position is filled.

All interviews thus far have taken place in closed session.

The first round of the hiring process ended after the commission voted unanimously to withdraw a $150,000 offer to Thomas Hutka, a veteran municipal administrator from Broward County, Florida. 

In that round, six candidates were interviewed by the commission, a citizen committee and the city department heads. Three of those made it to the finalist round, and the commission narrowed it down to two before offering Hutka.

Tom Russell, who also serves as Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management director, will stay on as city manager until July 30. Russell has served as city manager since August; his most recent contract extension was approved 3-2 at the commission's last regular meeting.

