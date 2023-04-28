Gov. Andy Beshear announced his selection of 37 projects that will enhance accessibility and upgrade parks and recreation spaces throughout the commonwealth a press conference Thursday.

Frankfort is one of the 37 projects selected. The city will receive $150,000 and plans to use the funds to install a basketball court, two tennis courts and three pickleball courts at East Frankfort Park.

042723.Layne Wilkerson_Tom Latek.jpg

Mayor Layne Wilkerson speaks at a press conference Thursday where it was announced Frankfort would be receiving $150,000 that the city plans to spend on facilities at East Frankfort Park. Standing behind Wilkerson is Gov. Andy Beshear. (Tom Latek photo)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription