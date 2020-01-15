The City of Frankfort is advising residents to be mindful of raccoons that may have canine distemper after three raccoons in the city tested positive for the virus last month.
The city issued a statement Wednesday with information about distemper and what a resident should do when encountering an animal possibly with distemper. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed three raccoons were positive for distemper at the end of December. One was found dead behind the Salato Wildlife Education Center and the other two were found in Downtown Frankfort.
Distemper often occurs in raccoons, gray foxes, coyotes and sometimes skunks, the city said. Infected animals may show symptoms including respiratory distress, coughing, sneezing, watery discharge from their eyes and nose, crusty footpads and diarrhea. Animals with distemper may also convulse, tremor, stagger, have chewing fits, become thin and lose their fear of people.
The city said that distemper is not transmittable to people, but humans should still be cautious, as raccoon feces may contain parasites that can infect people, especially small children, and cause serious illness and organ damage. Take care to avoid contact with skin and mucous membranes when cleaning up raccoon feces, the city said. Unvaccinated dogs can be infected with distemper.
Whenever a person comes in contact with, gets bitten by or scratched by a wild animal, the city recommends contacting the Franklin County Health Department or a local health provider to report a possible exposure.
“For any cases regarding nuisance wildlife, please contact the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife,” the city’s statement said. “City of Frankfort animal control officers are available to respond to calls pertaining to domestic animals.”
The city recommended the following if a resident comes into contact with an animal that may have distemper and how to protect pets from the virus:
- Do not ever attempt to handle or capture any sick wildlife.
- If you see a raccoon or other animal that may be sick, contact a nuisance wildlife control operator through the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife. Local animal control officers do not handle infected wildlife. Use app.fw.ky.gov/nuisancecontrol to search a permitted wildlife control operator in Franklin County that can provide professional assistance.
- If you own a dog, make sure the animal’s vaccinations are up to date with their veterinarian. The canine distemper vaccination will protect pets that may come in contact directly with an infected animal or through environmental contamination.
- If you feed pets outdoors, do not leave food outside or unattended for long periods of time. The food may attract raccoons and can be a transmitter to pets and other animals who may share the food.
For more information, contact City Hall at 502-875-8500.